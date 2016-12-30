After dropping the first game of their respective holiday tournaments, both the Adairsville and Cass boys basketball team finished 2016 strong with two wins in the consolation brackets to earn winning records.

Adairsville placed fifth in the Mountan Top Holiday Tournament in Fannin County, while Cass did the same at Chattooga.

Adairsville boys 68, Fannin County 44

The Adairsville high boys basketball team lost the first game of the Mountain Top Holiday Tournament Wednesday at Fannin County.

However, by winning on Thursday and then dispatching host Fannin County by a score of 68-44 Friday, the Tigers can go into the new year with some positive momentum after a successful holiday tournament performance.

Friday’s game was tied after the first quarter and Adairsville led 30-23 after the second quarter.

The game would get lopsided in a hurry, though, as Hunter Hice went off for 13 points in the third quarter. Adairsville outscored Fannin County 21-11 in the period, pulling out to a 51-34 lead after three quarters.

Six different Tigers scored in a strong fourth quarter as well, as Adairsville expanded its lead to turn the game into a rout.

Hice finished with 21 points. He averaged 15 for the tournament and was named to the all-tournament team alongside teammate Cole Hewatt, who added 11 points Friday.

Ethan Belcher got Adairsville off to a strong start in the first half with three 3s. James Sims also contributed five of his seven points in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Ronald Hardin was able to get to the free throw line on several occasions and finished with 10 points.

All in all, five different Tigers scored seven or more points and eight players scored to contribute to Adairsville’s second-highest scoring output of the season.

Adairsville is now 9-5 on the year. The team will return to region play at home against Calhoun on Tuesday.

Cass boys 56, LFO 23

The Cass High boys basketball team finished up the Chattooga holiday tournament strong Friday with a 56-23 win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

Cass went 2-1 in the tournament and improves to 9-4 on the season.

Cass held LFO to just six first-half points, as the defense allowed the Colonels to jump out to a 24-6 halftime lead.

Jake Collum was a force in the second quarter as he scored all eight of his points for the game in the second quarter.

Cass had its highest scoring quarter in the third, outscoring LFO 19-6 in the period to take a commanding 43-12 lead entering the fourth.

C.J. Bennett scored five of his game-high 10 points in the third, while Mark Chester scored five of his nine in the period and Steven Spell added his second three of the game.

The reserves took over for Cass in the fourth, and Markeldrick Powell scored six points to put a bow on the blowout.

The Colonels will return to region play in their next game at Woodland on Tuesday.