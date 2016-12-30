A big second quarter let the Cartersville Lady Canes salvage a win at Chattooga’s holiday tournament.

The Lady Canes took a nine-point halftime lead, survived a scare in the third, and won going away over Sonoraville, 42-31, in a consolation game to finish their tournament with a 1-2 record.

“I thought we still left too many points out there,” Cartersville coach Cindy Moore said. “I’m pleased with the win, I think

obviously we needed that. I think our confidence was shook a little bit but to get a double-digit lead and do some things at the end to kind of hang on to it [was good].”

Addie Smith and Madison McKinney traded off scoring duties for Cartersville as the Lady Canes went to halftime with a 23-14 lead.

Smith carried Cartersville in the first quarter with six points, but didn’t get any help as the Lady Canes finished the period down 8-7.

Moore replaced her starting five with a completely new unit less than halfway through the quarter.

“We haven’t found those five yet that are our stay-on-the-floor five, so we’re trying to figure that out,” Moore said. “We’ve got some folks that are getting it done defensively, we’ve got some folks that are doing a better job offensively, but we don’t have that rotation yet.”

The starters came back in for the second, and responded well. McKinney had six points in the quarter on three field goals, the last a breakaway layup with only two seconds left in the half.

Smith added another bucket in the quarter to lead all scorers at the break with eight.

Sonoraville fought back in the third as Cartersville went cold again, but up 29-25 going to the fourth, they found their shooting touch again.

McKinney drove the lane for a bucket and then hit the only 3 Cartersville would make in the game. She added another layup later and her scoring outburst, coupled with India Reid’s two baskets and Cartersville’s good defense, was enough for the win.

“We’re just glad to get out of here with a win and we start region play Tuesday,” Moore said. “It’s going to be a long week, but I hope we can get some good momentum.”

McKinney finished with 13 and five steals. Smith had 12 points, while Reid finished with five, eight rebounds, and the Lady Canes’ spot on the all-tournament team. Camila Rodriguez had six points and nine rebounds.

The Lady Canes play next at Cedartown in the region opener.