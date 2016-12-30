The Cartersville boys basketball team knew that they had chances at the end of Friday’s 60-57 loss to No. 10-ranked Chattooga in the championship of Chattooga’s holiday tournament.

“We had some great looks,” coach Mike Tobin said. “It was a good ballgame. I’m not frustrated. The kids played hard and we had some good, good looks that just didn’t fall tonight.”

Down three with time running out, first Avery Showell had a look at a 3, then Jaylon Pugh. Both were no good.

Chattooga finally made two free throws to take a five-point lead with under 15 seconds left, but Pugh made two of his own and then stole the inbounds pass to give the Canes another chance.

And the same result. Pugh’s last-ditch 3 was no good with two seconds left as the home crowd erupted in celebration.

The entire second half was just as frustrating for the Canes, as they battled back time and time again but could never take the lead.

“We just didn’t shoot the ball well, that was the biggest thing,” Tobin said. “We missed a lot of shots that I think we’ll be hitting later in the year.”

Pugh finished with 20 for the game, while Isaac Gridley had 11 and nine rebounds. Avery Showell had eight points and nine rebounds and was named to the all-tournament team.

The Canes started off well, leading 16-11 after one quarter, and stretched their lead early in the second before Chattooga went to a half-court trap that befuddled Cartersville’s guards.

The Indians had eight steals in the second quarter alone, and went into halftime up 30-28.

From there, the second half was a tense, well-played affair that never saw the Canes get over the hump.

Gridley hit a 3 to tie it at 44 before Isaiah Foster, who had 12 and four assists, came right back with a basket.

The Canes tied it again at 52 before Chattooga scored two quick buckets. T.J. Horton hit a 3 to make it 56-55 before Chattooga scored again.

With just over a minute left, Showell missed a mid-ranger, got the ball back, and missed a 3. Foster and Devin Price combined to miss three straight free throws to keep the Canes in it with a chance, but none of their desperation attempts would fall.

Despite the loss, Tobin was happy with the performance—and the experience.

“I thought this was a good atmosphere for us to play on the road against a real good team,” Tobin said.

The Canes play next on Tuesday at Cedartown in the Region 5-AAAA opener.