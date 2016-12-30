Cass girls basketball put it all together, running over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 65-43 Friday to clinch the championship of Chattooga’s holiday tournament.

“We did that three or four times this summer and I thought that’s what we were capable of,” coach Burt Jackson said. “Our ball movement was the best that it has been all year.”

Jana Morning, playing in a mask after breaking her nose in a game Thursday, finished with 21 points and was named the player of the tournament, but this was a total team effort.

Kyla Michienzi finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, three steals and an all-tournament nod, while Chanel Clemmons was a force inside with 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

The ball movement was dazzling to watch at times, and the Lady Colonels turned a close game into a rout with a masterful second quarter that saw them stretch an 18-13 lead into a 38-17 advantage at halftime.

Michienzi had nine points in the quarter.

“We’ve got a lot of talent, and a lot of girls that love each other and love to play, and they’re willing to work hard,” Jackson said.

Morning, who had suffered a scary injury in a semifinal win over Southeast Whitfield just the day before that left her with four stitches in her lip and a molded plastic mask over her face, came out firing, serving notice that the injury wasn’t going to slow her.

Jackson said before the game that he wasn’t sure how many minutes his star would play, but the fearless point guard didn’t come out until there were two minutes left in the fourth quarter and the game was well in hand.

She had seven points in the first quarter, and continued to drive right into the teeth of the defense as usual.

“I know after last night she showed that she’s got the heart of a warrior,” Jackson said. “She played with no fear and, again, that’s a rare thing. A lot of people talk but actions speak louder than words and she showed that she’s got a lot of courage.”

Esmeralda Thomas again took some of the pressure off her teammate Morning, hitting two corner 3s, converting a beautiful and-1 and finishing with nine points and a team-high four assists.

Lyric Curtis did the same for Clemmons in the post, finishing with four points, eight rebounds, and three assists, among them a few gorgeous feeds to her fellow big.

It wasn’t what Jackson was expecting against a 12-3 team that’s beaten top-10 Calhoun, but the coach will take it.

“We’ve had a lot of close games so I felt a little bit lost on this one,” Jackson said. “But it’s a nice feeling. I almost even sat down a few times.”

The Lady Colonels play next on Jan. 3, when they’ll take on region and county rival Woodland.