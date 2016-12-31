RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE

The calendar has turned to 2017, and with that, many are turning the page and closing the book on 2016. However, 2016 will live on in memories, and the Bartow County sports year provided plenty of those. Between state championships, triumphant comebacks and landmark achievements, the past year has been one to look back on.

February 13, Takedown Town, USA — It is no secret Bartow County boasts a pair of the best wrestling programs in the state.

Cass and Woodland have each been primary state-title contenders as a team for years. While the Colonels and Wildcats were racking up points at the Class 5A state traditional championship in Macon (Woodland came in second and Cass fourth), four individual wrestlers stood a cut above.

For Woodland, freshman Kyle Gollhofer won the title in the 106-pound weight class, Logan Sims won his third state title at 132 pounds and sophomore Cody Cochran made it two titles in two years as he won in the 152-pound weight class.

Cass also had a state champ, as Hunter Quinn took home the prize in the 138-pound weight class.

Given that there are 14 weight classes, the two county programs taking four of the top spots in Class 5A once again reminded the state where the toughest wrestlers call home.

April 25, SECOND-ROUND SHUTOUT — It had been a long time since the Cartersville High boys or girls tennis teams made the state quarterfinals.

After cruising through the season on their way to region titles and easily maneuvering through the first round of the state playoffs, the Canes and Lady Canes expected a challenge on April 25 in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs, especially given the barrier the teams had faced in the second round in previous seasons.

However, Cartersville breezed through its second-round matchups. The girls only needed three matches and only dropped one game to advance past Mary Persons in a second-round rout that lasted roughly 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, the boys swept Perry in three straight matches, rendering the final two matches void.

Each team would lose in close matches in the next round, but the state quarterfinal appearance is an accomplishment to build on in 2017 with many of the boys and girls players returning.

May 4, The year of the Lady Tigers — The Adairsville High girls soccer program has been improving for a long time, threatening for region championships in each of the past three seasons.

While the burgeoning program has been good, 2016 is when the Lady Tigers took a step into the elite.

Or more precisely, the Elite 8.

Adairsville went further than it had ever gone before, and made the state quarterfinals in dominating fashion.

They dispatched West Hall by a score of 8-1 in the first round, and then outscored Jackson 5-0 in the second half of the second round on May 4, part of a 7-1 win.

2016 was a landmark year for many Adairsville girls athletic programs. The basketball team made the state playoffs for the first time in 59 years, the cheerleading team placed a program-best seventh in the state competition, swimmer Rylee Moss broke numerous school records and the volleyball team made a long-awaited return to the state tournament.

June 10, NEW ANGEL — The call Connor Justus received on June 10 was one of the sweetest he’s ever gotten.

The former Cartersville baseball player was drafted in the fifth round of the MLB draft by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

“It’s something you dream about since you’re a little kid and it’s something that you’ll never forget,” Justus told the Daily Tribune News.

The honor made him the 12th player ever drafted from Cartersville, and the second-highest draft pick, after Donavan Tate.

The shortstop had wrapped up his highly-decorated three-year Georgia Tech career in the spring, and went on to hit .276 over two minor league stops for the rest of the year.

He also recorded his first professional home run, but he was just thankful to continue playing the game he loves.

“You work your whole life for that and when it actually happens it’s just...you can only smile about it,” he told the Daily Tribune News.

June 24, SHOWCASE SHOWDOWN — Early in the morning of June 24, Emerson’s LakePoint complex was the center of the summer travel baseball circuit—and Cartersville’s Elliott Anderson and Devin Warner were right there with it.

Anderson’s East Cobb Astros and Warner’s East Cobb Yankees met in the final of the World Wood Bat Association (WWBA) 18U national championship, one of the most prestigious titles contested among the thousands of travel ball teams from across the country.

Warner, who was named to the all-tournament team, finished 0-for-2 with a walk, while Anderson was 0-for-1 with a walk and ended up a champion after his team pulled out a hard-fought 2-0 victory.

Anderson, who’ll pitch at Auburn in the fall, and Warner, a high school junior who’s also committed to the Tigers, are part of a star-studded Cartersville baseball tradition that’s seen the Canes win six state championships and seen players be drafted and go to high-level schools, and, for the day, they relished the chance to be competing against each other on the big stage.

“That’s a good, hard-fought game right there, two good teams going at it,” Warner told the Daily Tribune News.

September 22, JORDAN’S 3 1/3 — For sheer surprise, not much this year beat Lilly Jordan’s return for the Woodland softball team.

The ace pitcher wasn’t expected to play at all following her second knee surgery in July. Then, her father, Thomas Jordan, who had nurtured her softball career from the start, died.

But she wanted to get in the circle one more time before she graduated, so she convinced coach Colman Roberts to let her start on senior night, Sept. 22.

It was supposed to be ceremonial, though. She would pitch to one batter, maybe, then come out.

But once she was in it for real, the competitive fire returned. She was pitching well, and begging Roberts to stay in the game.

3 1/3 scoreless innings later, the most unlikely pitching performance of 2016 was over.

The Lady Wildcats would come back in extra innings later in the game for a big win against region rival Paulding County, but that paled in comparison to Jordan’s triumph, as the pitcher who had dealt with so much left the game with one final shining moment.

September 24, SPLENDID SHUTOUTS — The Cartersville Lady Hurricanes softball team was just 12-10 when Hannah Todd took the ball for a doubleheader against LaGrange on Sept. 24.

It was a disappointing start to the season for the Lady Canes, and nearly two months in, it was too late to even call it a “start” anymore.

With time growing short, and against a region rival, the Lady Canes needed those games.

Not a problem for Todd.

The ace threw a no-hitter in a 7-0 win in the first game, and came back in the second with a one-hitter in a 3-0 win.

Her pitching line on the day: 14 innings, 22 strikeouts, one hit, no runs.

The second win clinched home-field advantage for the region playoffs and sent the Lady Canes on a tear that would end only in the second round of the state playoffs.

Starting in the first LaGrange game, Todd pitched nearly every inning and Cartersville went 8-3, the last two losses coming in back-to-back 2-0 games against Northside (Columbus), the eventual state runner-up, in the state tournament.

Todd, who threw four no-hitters on the year, was rewarded with the Daily Tribune News Player of the Year award and a scholarship to pitch at North Carolina.

September 30, Exceeding expectations — Not much was expected of the Woodland High softball team this season. The Lady Wildcats had been hit hard by graduations after missing the playoffs in 2015, and had just one senior and two junior starters.

The expectations for how the season would unfold became even lower when the Lady ’Cats went through a nine-game losing streak from Sept. 1 through 15.

The losing streak left Woodland on the outside looking in at just the region tournament, let alone state, with just 14 innings left in the regular season.

However, Woodland went on to win two straight region games to qualify for the region tournament.

Then, after dropping the first game of the a three-game series to qualify for state, the Lady ’Cats pulled out two wins over Paulding County, including an elimination game on Sept. 30 in the state-playoff clincher.

Just for good measure, they earned one more region-tourney win over one of the top seeds, Kell, to secure a No. 3 seed.

The 3 seed would prove critical as Woodland swept their first-round series at state before bowing out in the second round.

Even then, Woodland fell by just one run in the second game of the second-round series to Whitewater with a trip to Columbus on the line.

It was a remarkable turnaround that saw Woodland win eight of its last 11 games, and nearly all of the big ones, to turn what seemingly appeared to be a mediocre season into a memorable one.

October 6, Lady Canes storm back — Trailing two sets to none in the area final, the Cartersville High volleyball team’s region-title hopes appeared bleak. Not only did the Lady Canes have to come back and win three straight sets to take the No. 1 seed at the state tournament, but they had to do it against a Sandy Creek team that was hosting the area tournament and had defeated Cartersville in straight sets just two weeks prior.

Despite the long odds, Cartersville was able to put forth three impressive sets of volleyball to storm back and win the area title.

After losing 19-25 and 15-25 in the first two sets, Cartersville won 25-22, 25-21 and 15-8 in the final three.

Also that day, Catie Heilman and Kameron Hendrix were named first team all-area, and Rebekah Stevens was named second team.

Cartersville would capitalize on the No. 1 seed it got by winning area and make the second round of the state tournament.

October 9, BEASLEY’S BREAKOUT — The morning of Oct. 9, Vic Beasley Jr. was still a bust.

The Adairsville alum, drafted eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, had recorded just four sacks in his rookie year and one through the first four games of 2016.

Drafted to revitalize a flagging Falcons pass rush that has historically been bad, he instead looked like a long-term project at best.

The big pass rusher had heard the whispers.

“It’s a go year for me,” he told the Daily Tribune over the summer, which he spent working to improve his coverage skills so that he could move to 3-4 outside linebacker.

If he couldn’t produce in 2016, he might not get many more chances to show the crazy potential which had made him one of the highest-drafted players in Clemson history.

And then Oct. 9 happened. When the day began, he was a bust.

When it ended, he was one of the best pass rushers in the league.

Eight tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a win against the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos will do that.

The big day was the only boost Beasley needed. His stellar play continued in the following weeks, and the accolades started piling up.

First in the NFL in sacks (14.5) and forced fumbles (six). A defensive player of the week award. A Pro Bowl selection.

Not bad for a kid from Adairsville, and it all started Oct. 9.

November 12, Week of Woodland — The last time Woodland High School won a team state championship was when the wrestling team took home a title in 2011.

After a five-year drought, the Wildcats made up for lost time by winning two state titles in the span of eight days.

The girls cross country team took home the first championship on Nov. 5. The Lady Wildcats, with four freshmen in their seven-runner lineup, topped second-place Starr’s Mill 81-109.

Carli Clymer placed fifth overall in Class 5A, while Tess Cochran made the podium in eighth at the notoriously difficult Carrollton course.

A week later, the coed cheerleading team earned its own rings, scoring a 282, two points better than second-place Johns Creek.

The cheerleading title was long overdue. The Wildcats last won a title in 2006, and suffered a setback in the sectionals in 2015 when a controversial deduction cost them a chance at state. Woodland was one of the favorites that year, too.

The long wait, and the prior year’s disappointment, made the 2016 state championship all the more gratifying.

December 3, Forristall’s Dome away from home — On Dec. 12, 2015, Miller Forristall caught a 5-yard touchdown pass for a 10-0 lead in the Class 4A state championship game for Cartersville in the Georgia Dome, as the Canes would roll to a state championship.

On Dec. 3, 2016, Forristall was back at the Georgia Dome and won another championship. This time, it was in the SEC title game against Florida, a 54-16 romp in Weinman Stadium South.

The 2016 Cartersville graduate started the SEC championship game, his second start for the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide, and his first since the season opener.

Forristall has impressed many with his blocking as a freshman, springing fellow first-year player Jalen Hurts for several big runs, including a 33-yard run Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington.

That game, like his first two in the Georgia Dome, ended in success as the Tide rolled to the national title game.

December 9, Here’s to you, Lexie Robinson — Woodland senior Lexie Robinson missed the majority of her first three high school basketball seasons with three torn ACLs in her right knee.

It would have been understandable had Robinson showed a little rust after taking more than a year off from the sport.

However, after missing the first three games of the year, Robinson was cleared to return to the court ahead of schedule, and she came back with a vengeance.

She scored 19 points and dropped five 3-pointers against Paulding County on Dec. 9 in her season debut.

The game was a loss for the Lady Wildcats, but the 42-35 score remains the lowest margin of defeat for Woodland this year, and an inspirational story about perseverance.

December 10, PERFECT STORM — On Dec. 10, the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes turned the state championship into a coronation.

The Canes walked into the Georgia Dome at 14-0, as one of the most-hyped teams in recent memory—and potentially no more than that.

They walked out as champions—and part of history.

Their 58-7 win over Thomson was the second-largest championship game win in Georgia history, and it was just as impressive as the final score indicates.

The Canes went up 21-0 in the first 15 minutes and 34-7 by halftime, treating the biggest stage in Georgia high school football like their own personal playground.

Cartersville forced seven fumbles, ran for four touchdowns, threw for two more, hit a 50-yard field goal.

After they endured a season full of questions—Are they really that good? Are they going to get distracted? What will happen in the playoffs?—Joey King’s team answered each one firmly.

And when it was over, there were no more questions, no more doubts. Just King holding a trophy to the sky.

December 15, TIGER TRIUMPH — The news everybody had been so eagerly waiting nearly passed me by.

On Dec. 15, Cartersville quarterback, and No. 1 recruit in the class of 2018, Trevor Lawrence, announced on Twitter what so many had been waiting to hear: “After a long and thoughtful process, I’m blessed to announce that I am committed to Clemson University.”

It was the close of a process that had brought prestigious head coaches and national recruiting sites to Cartersville, all waiting to see which campus the long-haired gunslinger would bless with his cannon of a right arm.

And of course, the reporter who’s had his phone set to notify him of every tweet Lawrence has sent for the last six months was watching a movie, phone on silent.

That small irony aside, Lawrence’s commitment was a huge moment for the quarterback and his family, taking the constant pressure off their backs.

Beyond that, it was one of the few moments of 2016 when Cartersville was nationally known, as the little “Cartersville (GA)” beside Lawrence’s name in every report was picked up and read coast-to-coast as college football fanatics digested the latest news.

December 29, BLOODY MORNING — It’s pretty easy to use extremes to describe Cass basketball player Jana Morning.

She’s almost always the smallest player on the court, and usually also the quickest, the craftiest, the most fun to watch.

It’s not always so easy to see that she’s also the toughest, but Morning proved that this year as well.

On Dec. 29, facing Southeast Whitfield in the semifinals of Chattoga’s Christmas tournament, Morning was hit in the face, hard.

Late in the fourth quarter of a close game, she stayed in and hit a 3-pointer for the lead.

Then she drove the lane, drew contact again, and stayed down, holding her face again.

She would later be treated for a broken nose and get four stitches in her lip, but at the moment, there was a game to win, no matter how badly it hurt or how much of her blood was dripping on the floor.

So the point guard put a towel to her lip, stopped the bleeding, came back in with a minute left.

Hit two free throws to take a three-point lead. Made a girl stumble with a crossover while dribbling out the clock, fun to watch as always.

She finished with 30 points in a 63-60 win, then came back the next day and scored 21 more while wearing a plastic mask as Cass routed LFO for the championship.

“She’s got the heart of a warrior,” Cass coach Burt Jackson said after that game, a fitting epitaph for one of the gutsiest performances of the year.

—The Daily Tribune News staffers Jason Greenberg and Andrew Houghton contributed to this report