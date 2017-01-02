Vic Beasley Jr. officially ended the season as the NFL Sack champion.

He added one Sunday, plus another quarterback pressure on 32 pass rushing snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

By getting a sack in Week 17, that marked the ninth game this year where he's gotten at least one sack.

In addition to his 15.5 sacks, which are two ahead of Von Miller for most in the NFL, Beasley also will end the season tied for the NFL lead in forced fumbles with six. Bruce Irvin tallied a forced fumble Sunday to tie Beasley.

Beasley also has 39 tackles on the year, two pass deflections and a fumble returned for a touchdown.

While Beasley already is a Pro Bowl starter, many pundits have discussed him in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year as well.

His Falcons finished the regular season with an 11-5 record and will get a bye to the Divisional Round on Jan. 14.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Miller Forristall (Alabama Fr., Cartersville) — Forristall saw action in Alabama’s Peach Bowl win Saturday over Washington. He was not targeted, but made some key blocks, including one downfield that sprung quarterback Jalen Hurts for a 33-yard gain.

Forristall has played in the Georgia Dome three times in the last 13 months. The first was the state championship game for Cartersville in 2015, then he started the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3 and finally helped Alabama win the College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday.

Alabama will play for the national championship Monday against Clemson.

Forristall has five receptions for 73 yards on the season, including a long of 32 yards.

Hayes Linn (Air Force Sr., Cartersville) — Linn capped off his career Friday in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl with a win as Air Force won by a score of 45-21 over South Alabama. Linn had one tackle in the game.

He had a career year this season with 32 tackles and three pass breakups. He started at every position in the secondary over the course of the season, despite missing some time with a shoulder injury. For his career, he had 66 tackles and five pass breakups.

BASKETBALL

Emmanuel Holloway (UU Korihait Uusikaupunki (Finland Korisliiga), Woodland) — Holloway played 24 minutes and scored six points in a 91-57 loss to Salon Vilpas on Dec. 28. He went 3-for-6 from the field, grabbed two rebounds, had two assists and four steals in the game. Korihait came closer to picking up a win two days later against the same team, losing by a score of 76-74. Holloway had a better game with 15 points in 32 minutes to go along with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Korihait is in last place in the Finnish league, but Holloway is the leading scorer on the team with 14.1 points per game. He also leads the team in steals with 1.8 per contest, and is adding 2.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game in 28.6 minutes. He is shooting 49.6 percent from the field, 30.6 percent from 3 and nearly 90 percent from the free throw line.

Darius Thrower (Truett-McConnell Fr., Excel) — Truett-McConnell played one game last week, an 88-54 loss to North Carolina Central on Dec. 28. Thrower saw three minutes of action in the game and made one of his two 3-point attempts with one rebound. He has played 13 minutes in seven games this season and is 2-for-4 from 3.

Carrod Watson (North Georgia Fr., Woodland) — Watson played in the second game of his career Saturday at Kennesaw State. Watson saw one minute of action in an 89-76 loss.

Hakeem Winters (Point So., Cartersville) — Winters broke out in a big way Friday. He scored a career-high 23 points in a 108-80 loss to Armstrong State in Savannah. Winters played 36 minutes, went 4-of-8 from the field, 2-for-2 from 3 and made 13 of his whopping 19 free throws in the game. He added a career-high 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal to his impressive statline.

Winters has now played in 13 games, started five and is playing an average of 20 minutes per game. He is averaging 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and one assist per game on the year. He also boasts impressive shooting percentages of 49 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3.