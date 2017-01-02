Cartersville High quarterback Trevor Lawrence already took home the Gatorade Player of the Year Award, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and USA Today all-state teams had already been announced.

That left one major all-state honor left, the Georgia Sports Writers Association All-State Team.

The Canes once again were well-represented when the teams were released on Saturday, as Trevor Lawrence was named the All-Classification Player of the Year, one of five Cartersville players to make the first or second team. Head coach Joey King also was named the Class 4A Coach of the Year.

Avery Showell made the GSWA All-State First Team as an athlete and Torrian Scrutchins made the first team as a defensive lineman.

Antoine Jefferson was named to the second team as a receiver and Trey Creamer made the second team as an athlete.

For Lawrence, it is the fourth all-classification player of the year award, adding to the honors from Gatorade, the AJC and USA Today. Scrutchins and Creamer also were named all-state by the AJC, and Showell has been named all-state by USA Today, the AJC and now the GSWA.

Jefferson was previously named honorable mention on the AJC’s all-state team.

King was honored as the Class 4A Coach of the Year by the AJC as well.

Cartersville played against 24 players who made the GSWA all-state teams from their respective classifications, including 15 out of the 41 selections from Class 4A.