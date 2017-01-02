Three Cartersville High baseball sophomores participated in the Perfect Game 2016 National Underclass Showcase-Main Event in Fort Myers, Florida, over the weekend.

Some of the most talented underclassmen competed in the showcase, but Mason Barnett, Jake Gooch and J.P. Martin still stood out.

In the pro-style workout, Martin had the fifth-best pop time of 35 catchers at 1.88 seconds. Gooch wasn’t far behind at 1.97. Gooch also had the second-best catcher velo at 81 miles per hour, the fourth-best infield velo at 89 mph and the fifth-best outfield velo at 89 mph.

Barnett also made the list of top times at the event as he had the seventh-best infield velo at 88 mph.

After the pro-style workout on Wednesday, the three Canes performed well during the game action on Thursday. Gooch led off one game with a home run and impressed on the mound as well.

Perfect Game wrote about Gooch’s performance on two different occasions, saying “Jake Gooch struck out three hitters in his one inning of work. Gooch's fastball worked in the 80-85 mph range and he also mixed in two different breaking balls. At the plate, Gooch showed a patient approach and some serious raw power with a no-doubter home run to lead off the game.

“Jake Gooch has a solid build and athleticism that he used to launch a double to left-center field with good pop off the barrel.”

Gooch also impressed Perfect Game in batting practice.

“The 6-foot-1, 200-pound catcher has present bat speed and strength on a naturally lifted swing plane. Repeated swing very well while consistently driving the baseball between the outfield gaps.”

Barnett made his impression on the mound where he topped out at 87 mph with “occasional life, good feel for 11-5 [curveball].”

“Mason Barnett tossed two shutdown innings giving up no earned runs or hits. Barnett topped out at 87 mph while sitting 83-86 mph with his fastball. He struck out five of the six batters he faced.”

Martin, already committed to Alabama, also pitched at the showcase and he too was identified as one of the standout performers during the three-day event.

“[J.P.] Martin had a solid outing pitching 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts, giving up zero hits. The Alabama commit showed pitchability on the mound with a loose arm action and the ball comes out clean. His fastball was 82-85 MPH and flashed a good curveball at 69 MPH with some bite.”

While not in Fort Myers for the showcase, another Cartersville baseball sophomore was drawing his own recognition for his work away from the diamond. Brant Smith was given All-Area honors by the Student Athletes Community Service Network. The award is given for work with community programs and is presented to select student-athletes from some of the top travel ball programs.