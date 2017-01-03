RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

Kyla Michienzi scored 17 points in just over a half, Jana Morning ditched her mask and added nine and five assists, and the Cass girls rolled to a 57-23 win over county and region rival Woodland (0-10, 0-5) Tuesday night.

“I was concerned if we would come out with energy but obviously we did,” Cass coach Burt Jackson said. “We played pretty good.”

Michienzi had five and Chanel Clemmons four as six Cass players scored in a first quarter that saw the Lady Colonels (10-3, 4-2) take a 19-4 lead. Carli Clymer had all four points in the quarter for the Lady ’Cats.

The second quarter was a little less balanced but had the same result. Michienzi scored 10 in the quarter, Morning—who decided not to use the molded plastic face mask she had worn since breaking her nose in a game last week—added six, and the Lady Colonels went in to the locker room up 39-8.

“Her confidence is growing with every game,” Jackson said about Michienzi, who’s now scored 17 in each of her last two games. “I think she’s probably one of the fastest improving players that I’ve had in a long time.”

The second half basically belonged to backups and JV for Cass. Among that group, Sharia Wade finished with eight points and Ayleah Curtis had seven.

Lexie Robinson scored nine of her team-high 10 points in the second half for Woodland, but even that couldn’t make a dent in the lead as both Wade and Curtis countered with multiple steals and run-out layups.

“Those girls work hard in practice, trying hard to make our starters better,” Jackson said. “I thought Ayleah Curtis did an outstanding job of playing defense.”

Clemmons and Esmeralda Thomas each had four for Cass, while Clymer finished with four and three steals and Robinson added a game-high six rebounds to her point total for Woodland.

Both will go on the road on Friday for their next games, as Cass takes on top-10-ranked Carrollton at 6 p.m. and Woodland faces East Paulding at the same time.