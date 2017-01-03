RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View gallery Cass basketball player Jake Collum (1) drives as Woodland’s Justice Hayes defends in a game Tuesday at Woodland. Collum had 10 points and three blocks in Cass’ 46-29 win.

Up just 15-11 after one quarter, the Cass boys turned it on in the second. The Colonels (10-4, 5-1) scored 15 points in the second and held Woodland (1-9, 0-5) scoreless, separating and eventually earning a 46-29 region win Tuesday.

“We extended the zone a little bit in the second and got some pressure, caused them to turn it over a bit, but I think it was just getting into the flow of the game,” Cass coach David Brock said about his team’s big run.

C.J. Bennett had 20 points for Cass, including eight in the first quarter, but that effort was matched by Woodland’s Jaylen Ballard, who had eight and five rebounds in the opening frame.

He finished with 11 and seven rebounds.

“I thought [Bennett] played really well,” Brock said. “He hit some shots, which he’s capable of.”

The Wildcats went into a terrible scoring drought in the second quarter, one reminiscent of their game earlier this season at Cartersville.

In that one, Woodland went down 15-13 after one quarter and again failed to score for the entire second period. Against the Canes, though, they stormed back to make it a four-point game heading to the fourth.

In this one, they weren’t so lucky.

Altogether, the Wildcats didn’t score for just about 10 minutes of game time, from late in the first quarter until the 6:10 mark of the third, when a Justice Hayes bucket broke the streak.

“We just struggled scoring in the first half, period,” Woodland coach Colman Roberts said. “We would just pass it around the perimeter and jack shots up and that’s exactly what they want us to do.”

By the time Hayes ended the drought, it was too late.

Cass extended its lead in the third and throttled the game off in the fourth, running through its offense for a minute at a time as Woodland was left with no hope of a comeback.

“We did a really good job of limiting possessions,” Brock said. “We ran through our offense until we basically got a layup, which was good for us.”

Besides Bennett, Jake Collum finished with 10 points and three blocks for the Colonels, while Ashton Burley had seven and five rebounds.

Hayes put together a solid game for Woodland, finishing with five points and a game-high nine rebounds. Justice Carter also had five for the Wildcats.

Cass will head to Carrollton on Friday for a matchup with the highly-rated Trojans at 7:30 p.m., while Woodland takes on East Paulding at the same time.