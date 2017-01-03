It was a white-knuckle evening of basketball Tuesday for several Bartow County teams, as the Excel girls and Cartersville boys each won by close margins.

The Cartersville girls experienced the same script in reverse, as they stormed back against Cedartown only to lose on a buzzer-beater.

Cartersville boys 48, Cedartown 44

Jaylon Pugh was the shining light for Cartersville in a tense defensive battle, scoring 22 for the Canes in a 48-44 win over Cedartown Tuesday.

No one else in the game scored more than 12, and Pugh’s closest teammate was T.J. Horton with nine, but the sharpshooter’s big second half was enough to carry Cartersville.

The Canes led 23-22 at halftime and just 34-33 after three quarters, but were able to hold off the Bulldogs in the fourth to move to 9-2 on the season.

Cartersville will next take on Central (Carrollton) on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Excel girls 46, Trion 38

Rylie Boston scored seven of her 11 points in a big third quarter as the Excel girls basketball team beat Trion 46-38 Tuesday.

Whitney Harris made five 3s to lead all scorers with 20, including three 3-pointers in the second quarter. Even with her lights-out shooting, the Lady Eagles (6-3, 2-1) led just 21-20 at halftime.

That changed in the third quarter. Harris hit another triple, Landry McCollum added one of her own, and Brighton McCollum scored all five of her points in the quarter to back Boston as Excel outscored Trion 18-3 in the period.

They made it close again in the fourth, with Boston scoring their only field goal of the quarter as Trion outscored them 15-7, but their big cushion ended up making it a relatively comfortable win.

The Lady Eagles will travel to Rome to take on Darlington Friday at 6 p.m.

Cedartown 48, Cartersville girls 46

It was heartbreak for the Lady Canes Tuesday as they battled back from a 10-point halftime deficit to take a late lead, but ended up losing on a buzzer-beater at Cedartown Tuesday, 48-46.

Madison McKinney finished with 18 and had 12 of those in the second half as Cartersville (6-6, 0-1) came back to take the lead, but three missed free throws in the final 40 seconds cost the Lady Canes.

Camila Rodriguez added 11 and Monica Motuba eight for Cartersville, which next faces Central, Carrollton on the road next Friday at 7 p.m.