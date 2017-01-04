The Cartersville wrestling team has a chance to qualify for state at their area duals—but they have to confirm that it’s happening first.

“There’s all kinds of scenarios that could happen here,” coach Garvin Edwards said about the tournament, which has already been bumped once, from its original Saturday time to an early morning start on Friday, due to the impending threat of snow. “We could get moved to Monday, but right now, we’re set to go on Friday.”

If nothing changes in the interim, the Canes will weigh in at Central (Carrollton) at 9 a.m. Friday, looking to put themselves in the top-two teams and qualify for state for the first time in a while.

Cartersville has wrestled back after an early loss and challenged the championship match loser for the right to go to state twice in recent years, but lost each time.

This year, Edwards’ team will face a solid slate of teams that includes hosts Central, which they’ve already lost to, as well as LaGrange and Troup County.

“We’ve already wrestled Central and they beat us head to head, so we’re looking at LaGrange and Troup,” Edwards said. “Now, we’re not overlooking anybody ... but the teams that we’re really focusing and that I think will be up there are Troup, Central and LaGrange. We’re hoping that we can get in there and knock somebody out and get into the finals and qualify for state duals ourselves.”

If they’re to do that, they’ll need typically strong efforts from the top and bottom of the lineup, and just enough from the middle.

Freshman Caz Smith, at 106 pounds, has been good for the Canes this year, as has senior Robby Earick, who qualified for state as a freshman and placed there last year. Earick will wrestle at 132 pounds.

Cartersville has experience at the top of the scale as well, with senior heavyweight Rafael Lopez and juniors at 220 and 195 pounds in Johnathan de la Cruz and Ryan Hardesty.

It’s the other part of the lineup that had Edwards worried.

“We need to get some help in the middle of the lineup,” Edwards said. I don’t know where that will come from, but we’ve got to get a little help between 138, 145, 152 and 160.”

Of course, Cartersville needs the tournament to even get started in the first place. If that happens, and they wrestle up to their potential, the Canes could be heading to state.

“First off I want to make sure that we can even get this in, and then after that I want to make sure that we’re wrestling as a team,” Edwards said. “If we can get the whole group of kids to wrestle as a team then I think we’ve got a good chance.”