A “blessed” career for former Cartersville and Air Force football player Hayes Linn came to an end just before the new year with a 45-21 win over South Alabama in the Arizona Bowl on December 30.

“I’ve achieved all the goals that I put out for myself and I’ve been able to play all four years,” Linn said. “I’m thankful to look back at the support I’ve had from the peple at the Academy and specifically from my parents back home. I’ve been super blessed and super thankful.”

Linn recorded one solo tackle in the comeback win for Air Force.

It was a good end to a college career that saw the former Cane play in 48 games. Over that time, he recorded 66 tackles and five pass breakups for the Falcons.

“I have mixed feelings, I think,” Linn said. “It’s kind of like a, ‘Wow it’s all over, what do I do now’ type of thing, but I’m excited for what the future holds and the opportunities that I think I’m going to have.”

The next opportunity should be as a graduate assistant for the football team at the Academy, after Linn graduates and becomes a newly-minted second lieutenant in May.

That position could be the start of a coaching career Linn has been thinking about for a long time.

“I’ve always looked up to the coaches I’ve had throughout my life and the coaches that really affected and changed my life, like coach [Frank] Barden,” Linn said, namedropping the former Cartersville head man. “A couple coaches I had when I was younger really had a huge influence on my life, so seeing what they did for me, I want to have that same impact on other people.”

After playing in 11 games his freshman year, and all 13 and 14 as a sophomore and junior respectively, Linn had a slight setback this year when he hurt his shoulder in October against New Mexico.

He missed the next three games but came back in November and contributed 11 total tackles over the last four games of the season. Altogether, the Falcons won their last six games of the year, including the bowl victory and knocking Boise State out of contention for the conference title in their last regular-season game.

Linn also got the experience this season of playing every position in Air Force’s secondary, thanks to injuries and roster depth.

After four years of learning the defensive playbook, he said that it wasn’t as difficult as it sounds, but it did give him an opportunity for a different perspective.

“I think at safety you’re more the quarterback of the defense,” Linn said. “Really, we play so much man-to-man, so at safety you’re really getting people lined up and sometimes you’ll be in man coverage and sometimes you’ll play a zone, whereas at corner ... I think playing exclusively man-to-man and not having to tell anybody what to do and just focus on myself was the biggest difference. Corner was more of an isolated position where safety you have a lot more coordination with the rest of the defense.”

Linn was thankful to have played all four years, something that a lot of high school athletes heading to college don’t manage—and he’s thankful for the memories he’s picked up along the way.

“There were several moments from this season when we needed to make stops as a defense and we needed to buckle down, and I think just being in that huddle with those other guys, in those moments I think would be where my favorite memories are found,” Linn said. “I don’t think I have any regrets.”