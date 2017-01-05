RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View gallery Adairsville’s Ronald Hardin goes for a layup in a game against Calhoun Thursday at Adairsville. His nine points in the game were co-team-high with Denzel Pitt.

The Adairsville Lady Tigers bookended Thursday’s game with good stretches, but it wasn’t enough to hang with the No. 7 team in Class 3A as they fell 72-62 to Calhoun.

The game wasn’t that close, as Calhoun opened a 25-point lead in the early fourth quarter.

“They’re a very solid basketball team, they’re very well-coached,” Adairsville coach Lee Whitaker said. “They’re real strong, real physical and they really attack it up on the glass.”

A good start quickly turned sour for the Lady Tigers (6-8, 2-4), who burst out to an 11-2 lead just minutes into the game. They were still up 15-10 after one quarter, with Nakiyah Washington (six points), Josie Summerville (five) and Latya Printup (four) doing all of the scoring, but Calhoun came back strong in the second.

“I was really, really happy with the way that we jumped out,” Whitaker said. “I thought we really came out with a lot of energy and it was really going through everyone, 1 through 5, I was really proud of the way they were playing as a group.”

With both Washington and Summerville on the bench to start the quarter, Calhoun dominated the boards and pulled even, then ahead.

A Havyn Isaac 3-pointer gave Adairsville some hope, but the Lady Tigers went into halftime down 32-24.

It got much worse in the third. Ashlyn Barnes, who finished with 22, scored 12 points for Calhoun in the quarter, and her teammates added 14 more.

The Lady Tigers scored just 11 in the period and went to the fourth quarter down 58-35.

“Things started breaking down a bit and once they switched into a man it was tough for us to get settled,” Whitaker said. “Sometimes we have a tendency to get a little rattled.”

A too little, too late performance by Zay Harris, who scored 15 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, gave Adairsville something to build on in the fourth.

3s by Harris and Emily Collum and then two free throws by Harris cut Calhoun’s lead to 64-52 with 4:30 left in the game, but the Lady Tigers would get no closer.

“I love it when they show the fight, that they don’t want to quit, they don’t want to give up all the way to the end,” Whitaker said. “I could tell that they really, really wanted tonight’s game.”

Josie Summerville scored 12 for Adairsville, as did Nakiyah Washington, who left the game after being fouled hard in the fourth quarter. She went down holding her head, but appeared to be okay, walking off the court a minute later.

The Lady Tigers have a weekend off due to the winter weather set to hit north Georgia, and will return to play Tuesday with a home game against a tough Haralson County team at 6 p.m.

Calhoun 80, Adairsville boys 48

It got no better for the Tiger faithful in the second game of the evening, as the Tigers gave up a 35-point second quarter and let Calhoun run them out of their own building in an 80-48 loss.

Denzel Pitt and Ronald Hardin scored nine apiece to lead Adairsville (9-6, 3-3), which hung tough in the first quarter behind Hardin’s four points.

In the second, though, the Yellowjackets pulled away and just kept extending their lead, bombing away from outside and stifling Adairsville.

Coach Reggie Wilkes took a timeout when the score reached 25-14 with 4:51 remaining in the period, but Calhoun never slowed down and, in fact, reached new levels of offensive glory in the last five minutes of the quarter.

That included 19 points in the period by Calhoun’s Chapin Pierson alone. He hit 3s on three straight possessions as Adairsville had no answer.

Losing 50-23 at the half, the Tigers at least came out with some positives in the second half.

Pitt scored eight points in the third quarter with some tough rebounds and putbacks, while Trevis Williams finished with five points and some decent moments in garbage time.

For all that, though, Wilkes’ team was never able to stop Calhoun, and the game never had even the barest hint of suspense in the second half as the Yellowjackets rolled.

After a weekend off due to snow in the forecast, the Tigers will return to action on Tuesday with a home game against Haralson County at 7:30 p.m.