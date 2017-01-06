Cass and Woodland have traditionally been two of the strongest wrestling programs not just in north Georgia, but in the entire state.

On Monday, the two will face off in the area duals tournament at Carrollton with bragging rights—and potentially a trip to the state tournament—on the line.

“My guys know that the whole season up to this point has been nothing but practice,” Cass coach D.L. Koontz said. “This is when our season actually begins, is this week going into area duals.”

The Wildcats, at No. 1, and the Colonels, at No. 2, are the top two seeds and are heavy favorites to take the two area spots in the state tournament, but could face a challenge from host Carrollton, seeded No. 3, or Kell, seeded No. 4.

The tournament, originally scheduled for Saturday morning, was moved up to Friday in an attempt to beat the winter weather that was supposed to hit Georgia this weekend, and was then bumped back to Monday.

“We’re training, we’re ready to wrestle, and then you think you’re going to wrestle and the next minute you find out you’re not going to wrestle,” Woodland coach Adrian Tramutola said. “It shouldn’t affect us, because it’s happening to everyone in our region.”

Woodland and Cass have seen a great deal of each other this year, as they mostly attended the same tournaments, and that familiarity—and the fact that they’re both great programs—has bred a rivalry.

“They’re our rival just because they’re a good team, and we’ve had that for years with them in the county,” Koontz said. “It’s no different this year than it’s been in years past because they’ve obviously been a good program as well.”

The Wildcats have two returning state champions with Kyle Gollhofer at 120 pounds and Cody Cochran at 160, along with two-time state placer Dawson Woods and returning state placer Vinny Rosati.

“We’re pretty consistent in our lineup,” Tramutola said. “We’ve gotten good and great performances from all up and down the lineup. You hope you’re going to get your normal from your big-time point scorers.”

Cass will counter with state runner-up Tripp Breeden at 195 pounds and third-place finisher Seven Richards at heavyweight.

Chance Scrutchins at 182 and Houston Jones at 170 are also crucial cogs for Cass.

By seeding, the two should face off in the final, but neither team will take the competition lightly.

“We’re the No. 1 seed, but as we discuss every time ... seeds are compiled by coaches who don’t wrestle or who don’t have any athletic ability anymore,” Tramutola said. “We don’t put a lot of stock in the seeds, whether you’re the first seed, second, last, we just have to go out and wrestle.”

Whichever way it falls between the two Bartow titans at the top, it will hopefully be a stepping stone to bigger and better things for both.

“[Making the state tournament] is definitely one of our goals, year in and year out,” Koontz said. “If you want to be mentioned with the elites in the state over the years, you’re not going to ever be mentioned with that group if you don’t make the state tournament year in and year out.”