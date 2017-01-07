It’s been a long year off from football for Woodland alum Jonathan Applin.

After turning down offers straight out of high school, the former ’Cats standout took a year off from the game.

“I miss it, I miss it a lot actually,” Applin said. “I’ve been playing with some guys out at like Hamilton Crossing and such, just been playing around, but I kind of regret it though.”

The long wait will be over for Applin this week when he gets to Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma to take a spot on their football team.

The Crimson Storm had an offer for Applin, even after a year away from the game, and he accepted in late December.

“I texted some of my old recruiters and they responded with the best offer,” Applin said. “Some of them didn’t respond, but they responded and said they had some interest in me.”

Applin’s story has a good ending for now, but it wasn’t always that way. After starring for Woodland, he had some offers on the table and was set to go to Alderson Broaddus in West Virginia, but his family couldn’t afford it.

“It was just the offers that I was getting, financially, it was going to be a struggle on my parents so I had to take a year off,” Applin said. “I just decided to go to college locally and then just see, you know, text some scouts and talk about the next season.”

First he took a semester of classes at Georgia Highlands. Then he worked for Argos Ready-Mix Concrete.

All the while, he was working out, trying to stay in game shape.

All that paid off, and now, Applin has his bags packed for Oklahoma.

“I’ve never been to Oklahoma. I’m excited and I’m a little nervous but I’m going to try to go up there with the best intentions and take care of business,” Applin said. “I’m thinking that at first it’s going to be hard to get back at it, but once I get back at it for a couple of months, I’ll be alright.”