Adairsville native and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. was named All-Pro last week. The award possibly ranks as Beasley’s greatest professional accomplishment yet, along with taking the NFL’s sack crown.

The All-Pro selection was the only news coming from Beasley this week as the Falcons earned a bye to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Atlanta’s opponent in Saturday’s playoff game will be the Seattle Seahawks, after they defeated the Detroit Lions 26-6 in the wild card round.

The big moment for Bartow athletes in college came Monday when Miller Forristall took the field for Alabama in the College Football National Championship game Monday.

There were other former county high school athletes in action, though. Former Cass wrestler Sammy Rosario had a strong showing at the national duals last week, winning all five of his matches.

On the hardwood, former Cane Hakeem Winters continues to emerge during his first year at Point. Winters is one of several players back in action after holiday breaks.

BASKETBALL

Sydney Boyd (Brewton-Parker So., Woodland) — Boyd scored four points in eight minutes as Brewton-Parker pulled out a close 71-67 victory over William Carey last Thursday. She then scored two more points off the bench on Saturday in a 62-56 loss to Blue Mountain.

On the season, she’s averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds a game.

A.J. Mosby (Alcorn State Jr., Cartersville) — Mosby had a tough shooting night last Monday against Texas Southern, going 0-for-7 from the field in a 67-65 loss, but still led the team with five assists. He bounced back with six points on Wednesday in a 66-55 victory over Prairie View A&M.

He’s fourth on the Braves this season with 7.1 points per game and 4.2 rebounds, while leading his squad with 2.7 assists per game.

Adrian Rodgers (Malbas Oresund Malmo (Swedish Basketligan), Cartersville native) — Rodgers scored seven points and recorded five rebounds and three assists in Malbas’ 91-54 loss to Nassjo last Tuesday. He still leads his team, and is ninth in the league, with 16.3 points per game.

Darius Thrower (Truett-McConnell Fr., Excel) — Thrower played a combined three minutes in wins over St. Andrews and Point last week.

Corey Tobin (Reinhardt Jr., Cartersville) — Tobin put up 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting and added six rebounds in an 85-69 loss against Union last Wednesday. Tobin is averaging an even six points per game along with 2.7 rebounds.

Hakeem Winters (Point So., Cartersville) — Winters recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds in Point’s 74-67 loss to Bryan last Tuesday. He followed that up with an 18-point performance in an 88-79 loss to Thrower’s Truett-McConnell team on Thursday.

He’s averaging 8.2 points and 4.5 rebounds a game this season. Over his last three games, he’s averaging 18 points and nine rebounds.

WRESTLING

Evan Cole (Cumberland Jr., Cartersville) — It was National Duals week last week for No. 17-ranked Cumberland. Cole went 1-4 at 149 pounds, but his one win was a decision victory over No. 11 Patrick Grigsby of Williams Baptist as the Phoenix took down the No. 3-ranked Eagles.

Sammy Rosario (Cumberland Sr., Cass) — Rosario, ranked No. 5 in the NWCA at 133 pounds, had a little better week than Cole, sweeping his five matches at the National Duals. He recorded three pins, and his victims included No. 11-ranked Tanner Irwin of Williams Baptist.

Cumberland won three matches in a row after dropping its first match against No. 7 Southern Oregon before bowing out against No. 13 Campbellsville. The Phoenix took home wins over No. 6 Oklahoma City, No. 3 Williams Baptist and No. 8 Missouri Valley.

SWIMMING

Elise Hart (Air Force Jr., Cartersville) — Hart finished 17th in the 100-yard fly and 30th in the 100-yard back last weekend at California-San Diego’s invitational.