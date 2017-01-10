LACEY YOUNG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville guard Jaylon Pugh drives to the hoop during the second half of a game at Sandy Creek Tuesday. Pugh scored 23 points as the Canes stayed close late with the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A.

The Cartersville boys came close to racking up a signature win Tuesday, but fell at Sandy Creek, 86-80.

It was a matchup of two top-10 teams in Class 4A, with the Canes 10th and Sandy Creek second, and it didn’t disappoint, with highlight plays coming fast from both sides.

The last one was a soaring dunk by Sandy Creek’s Evan Jester that put the Patriots up 77-73 with under two minutes left, and that slim lead was enough for the win.

“Those guys, last week, were No. 1 in the state,” Cartersville coach Mike Tobin said. “I thought we battled, did a good job.”

Cartersville’s Jaylon Pugh hit 13-of-14 free throws and finished with 23 points.

The Canes made it clear early on that Sandy Creek’s higher ranking did not intimidate them.

T.J. Horton, who finished with 10 points, five assists and four steals, leapt to spike a shot at the rim midway through the first quarter before Trase Fezzia, who had 10 points and six assists, drove the lane and threw a beautiful behind-the-back pass to JKobe Orr, who was fouled.

“They got a chance to see what we can do, we got a chance to see what they can do, and hopefully each time we’ll get a little bit better,” Tobin said. “It will be good battles each time.”

Cartersville ended the first quarter down 21-16, and it looked like it was going to get even worse in the second.

Sandy Creek’s K.J. Wilkins hit two free throws midway through the quarter for an 11-point lead.

The Patriots made their first 16 free throws and shot 20-of-23 from the charity stripe for the game.

Cartersville stormed back though, and was down only 45-41 at halftime.

“I’m proud, our guys battled like crazy, and it’s always tough to win on the road, especially against a quality team like this,” Tobin said.

Cartersville switched the advantage around in the third quarter, taking a 57-56 lead with 1:52 left in the period when Pugh found Perignon Dyer streaking down the court for the go-ahead layup.

Dyer finished with 13.

The Canes finished the third quarter ahead 63-61, but it could have been more. The quarter ended with a crazy sequence that saw Isaac Gridley, who finished with 11 points and five rebounds, pin a Sandy Creek shot to the backboard, Cartersville go down to the other end and lose the ball, and Jester finally dunking with two seconds left on the clock.

That last-second basket made a big difference in a seesaw fourth quarter.

Pugh, who scored 11 of his last 13 at the free-throw line, kept driving into the teeth of the defense and earning free throws, with Jester (who finished with 19 points) and Eric Williams (14, including 10 in the fourth) responding at the other end.

Horton made one-of-two free throws on back-to-back possessions to tie it at 73 with 2:30 left, but Williams worked inside for a tough bucket and then stole the ball, getting it to Jester on the fast break.

“What happened is we had some costly turnovers there at the end,” Tobin said. “That was the biggest thing.”

The Sandy Creek player finished emphatically with a dunk for a 77-73 lead, and the Canes couldn’t get a stop down the stretch as the Patriots walked away with the close win.

Playing without Avery Showell, who decided to focus on football and leave the basketball team, the Canes were outrebounded 28-16.

“We’ll work hard in practice on taking care of the ball and boxing out,” Tobin said. “Those are the two big things that hurt us.”