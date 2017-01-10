RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Cartersville’s Jonathan De La Cruz wrestles against Cedartown during the area duals Tuesday at Central, Carrollton High. De La Cruz went undefeated in four matches during the tournament, but the Canes failed to make the state tournament as they finished fourth. Buy photo

The Cartersville High wrestling team was hoping this would be the year to break through and make state in the duals season.

While the Canes were certainly competitive Tuesday at the area duals at Central, Carrollton High, they were unable to break into the top two spots to make state and finished fourth.

“I felt like we did a very good job. I’m not happy with coming up fourth, but I was very happy about the effort that we gave,” Cartersville head coach Garvin Edwards said. “I was very proud of the effort all the kids gave. We rolled a lot of kids in and out of the lineup. I was very proud of everybody for the way they fought.”

Cartersville began the tournament by defeating Cedartown by a score of 54-32 to make the semifinals, but would lose to the No. 1 seed, Troup, in that round to be put into the consolation bracket.

The Canes still had a chance to make state in the wrestlebacks, though, and kept that hope alive by dismantling Chapel Hill by a score of 84-0.

The win over Chapel Hill set up the match of the day against Central, Carrollton. A close match ultimately saw the Canes fall by a score of 39-32.

“It was neck and neck all the way,” Edwards said of the match against Central. “They had beaten us earlier in the year at the Cedartown tournament. We came out and fought hard. It was a seven-point difference; a pin and a decision was the difference.”

The loss to Central cost Cartersville because Troup defeated LaGrange in the finals, which meant, had Cartersville beat Central, the Canes would have had a chance to wrestle LaGrange for second-place and trip to state.

Despite coming up short of Macon, the Canes still had some impressive performances. Jonathan De La Cruz and Carlos Aborresco each went undefeated on the day, while Robby Earick lost just one match to Troup. Edwards also identified Caz Smith, Rafael Lopez and Ryan Hardesty as having strong showings as well.

“Now we go back to work and turn our focus to the traditional season,” Edwards said. “We’ll get ready for area traditional and go from there.”