Excel girls 57, Bowdon 50

The GHSA Class A basketball power ratings will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

With a week before the big day when the Excel girls basketball team gets an idea of where it stands in its state-tournament chase, the Lady Eagles got a chance to improve their rating with a game Tuesday at home against region foe Bowdon.

Excel was able to take advantage of the opportunity after a six-day layoff because of the inclement weather, and pulled out a close win over Bowdon by a score of 57-50.

Whitney Harris and Kalli Beth Scheff each erupted for big scoring outputs to lead the way for Excel. Harris finished with 22 points and Scheff with 21.

Almost every point was needed as the game was close most of the way. Excel led 13-7 after the first quarter and 23-20 at halftime.

The Lady Eagles got some breathing room in the third quarter, outscoring Bowdon 18-10 to take a 41-30 lead into the final period.

Bowdon made the game close in the fourth with a 20-point scoring outburst, but with Excel holding on to a lead, the game became a free-throw shooting contest. Harris went 9-for-12 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Harris also hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to get out to the early lead. Scheff then took over in the middle quarters, scoring a combined 16 points in the second and third.

While Harris took the scoring load in the first and fourth quarters, and Scheff took over in between, Rylie Boston provided complementary scoring throughout and scored nine in the game. Fifty-two of Excel’s 57 points came from the trio of Harris, Scheff and Boston.

Excel is now 7-3 overall on the year, 3-1 in Region 6-A, and will next take on Gordon Lee Friday on the road.

Sandy Creek 63, Cartersville girls 35

The Cartersville girls couldn’t hang with region powerhouse Sandy Creek Tuesday, falling 65-35 to the Lady Patriots.

Madison McKinney had nine points and Kimora McClinic eight, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with a balanced attack that saw seven Sandy Creek players score, led by ShanQayla Stanton’s 27.

“It’s the same story,” Cartersville coach Cindy Moore said. “We play good at times and then we go ice cold, and our turnovers led to some really high-percentage shots for them in transition.”

Cartersville hung tough early, but No. 8-ranked Sandy Creek separated late in the first quarter and ended the period with a 19-10 lead.

The Lady Canes wouldn’t get closer. McKinney beat the second-quarter buzzer with a layup to cut it to 34-24 at halftime, but the Lady Canes were stifled in the second half, scoring just 11 total points over the second and third quarters.

Turnovers in the halfcourt were an issue.

“When you get pressed, you expect quick decisions,” Moore said. “But halfcourt, we’re either making a decision and we execute it too late, or we don’t make the right decision to start with.”

The Lady Canes hadn’t practiced since late last week because of the snow that swept through Georgia over the weekend, and coach Moore didn’t think it did her team any favors.

London Shaw keyed Cartersville’s solid first quarter with four points in the period and finished with five.

Because it was a region matchup, the Lady Canes will see Sandy Creek again this season, and coach Moore is hoping for a better result.

“I feel like we’re a better team than getting beat by 30,” Moore said. “But we dug ourselves a hole and then we didn’t have the weapons to get out of it in the second half. … Sandy Creek’s a good team, but we don’t feel like they’re 30 points better than us.”