The Woodland and Cass High wrestling teams are headed to state.

It wasn’t how either team would have liked to earn their bid to Macon this weekend, but the Wildcats and Colonels each advanced out of their area as per a vote by the area coaches when weather caused the area duals at Carrollton High to be cancelled.

Woodland and Cass were to be the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, when the area duals were to take place on Jan. 6, and each team was a solid bet to hold their seed and advance with one of the two state bids out of the area. However, the cancellation of the area duals means Woodland and Cass won’t have to take the mat to earn that bid.

The area teams were seeded based on their performances in other tournaments this year, and the area coaches voted almost unanimously Monday night to put Woodland and Cass, the top two seeds, through to state. Carrollton, the No. 3 seed, was the only coach not to vote for Cass.

Cass head coach D.L. Koontz said he had never seen the two state-tournament bids decided by a vote and not on the mat, but there appeared to be little other option with school getting cancelled due to weather.

“Since we’re out of school, we’re not allowed to get on a bus and compete. Since we’re not allowed to compete, ... the only option was to put it to a vote,” Koontz said. “I don’t think a vote or wrestling was going to change [Woodland and Cass going to state]. So obviously, going to state is a goal year in and year out, and we’ve accomplished one of our goals. Now, we’ll go on to try to bring home some hardware.”

Had the area duals taken place, it would have been with each weight class adding two pounds because of the holiday break. But the state duals go back to scratch weight, meaning wrestlers would have had to lose two pounds in a couple of days to get back under weight for state. That made postponing the area duals more complicated, and the GHSA set a deadline for area results for Tuesday.

“It is what it is. When the weather hits down here in Georgia, we just don’t have the capabilities to make it a couple-hour cleanup. Stuff lingers,” Woodland head coach Adrian Tramutola said of the area duals getting cancelled. “I wanted to wrestle the tournament Friday when we should have. But when it started moving closer and closer to state duals, I was for a vote.

“Obviously, you always want to get a chance to solve it on the mat, but at what cost? We’re looking at wrestling [Tuesday]. ... That’s not what’s best for the kids. That doesn’t help the two teams that advance one bit. You risk injury, the weight becomes an issue.”

While Woodland and Cass did not earn the state bids at area duals, they earned the trip to state based on their performance in tournaments through the season so far.

“We’ll take the gift, but we earned it through doing what we’ve done over the past years and with what we’ve done this year,” Koontz said.

Woodland is one of the top contenders for the state title and hopes to take home a state championship after five consecutive runner-up finishes since its last state title in 2011. Woodland or Buford will likely be the top seed, and each team has beaten the other in the two previous tournaments both participated in so far this year.

“I think our chances are as good as anybody,” Tramutola said of winning state. “We’re probably in one of the most competitive classifications. I’ve heard rumors of us being the No. 1 seed, of Buford being the No. 1 seed, back and forth. I try to tell our kids all the time, seeds don’t matter.We won it six years ago coming from the No. 4 seed.”

Cass also is likely to contend for one of the top places on the podium, but will have to overcome a five-day layoff from practice. Koontz still feels his team will be ready.

“We’ve had so many tough matches all year long so far. We’ve tried to seek out the biggest tournaments and our kids are ready,” he said. “They know this is the real part of the season, everything else is practice. This is when we take it seriously. They know what they’re supposed to do.”

Tramutola similarly feels like the layoff will be no excuse.

“It does [hurt our preparation for state] because we haven’t been able to practice,” he said. “Every sport doesn’t want to have a couple of days off before the state tournament. Wrestling is a little bit unique in the fact that kids have to make weight. But I don’t think three, four days is going to hurt our conditioning, maybe give our guys a chance to heal up. But your timing, your weight, that could be affected.

“I’m not worried about it because everybody else is in the same boat. ... At the end of the day, if we can’t go to Macon and perform because we missed two or three practices, I haven’t done what I’m supposed to do as a coach to prepare them to this point.”