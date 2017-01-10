I was thinking, sometime in the third quarter, that Clemson had at least earned the right to compete with Alabama.

That’s not an easy thing to do. The Crimson Tide had wiped the floor with everyone they had played this season, and it was an open question as to whether anyone could even give them a game.

Clemson answering that question in the affirmative in the first half of Monday’s championship game was good enough for me.

A relatively close game, a little bit of suspense, and Alabama winning pretty easily in the end and confirming its place as one of the best teams in college football history.

That’s the path the game looked to be taking in the third quarter, and that would have been a pretty good ending to my college football season.

And then the game went off the rails, and turned pretty good into legendary.

It takes a fair amount to make a college football classic, and Monday had it all.

A championship rematch between one of the greatest dynasties in history and the team that had come so agonizingly close to dethroning them the year before provided a great pregame narrative.

The players themselves made sure that the actual game lived up to it.

First, it looked like Alabama was going to throttle the life out of the Tigers, following a script that had worked to perfection in every other game this year—defense and hard running and field position and suddenly Nick Saban’s team has a three-touchdown lead and he’s putting another shiny football in his trophy case.

But this time, they just couldn’t find that separation, thanks to Clemson’s defense standing strong, and Deshaun Watson took the half-chance that gave him and went to another level.

There’s little point in recapping the insane sequences that closed the game. You’ve seen them, live or replayed over and over—as they should be—on highlight reels across the country.

Just remember your increasing sense of disbelief as two great teams went back and forth at each other, as O.J. Howard caught that long touchdown pass and seemed to have put the final nail in Clemson’s coffin again, and then as the Tigers finally broke through for the lead with Wayne Gallman.

As Jalen Hurts came right back and Bama converted a fourth down and then woah, was that a wide receiver pass!? And was that Miller Forristall clearing the way for Hurts’ dynasty-restoring touchdown?!?

I was growing increasingly incoherent by that point as the crazy moments stacked up one on top of the other. If the game had ended there, it would have been a classic.

What Clemson did on the final drive made it something more, a game that I’ll remember with Vince Young’s scramble in 2005 and Maurice Clarett’s dive in 2002.

Those games took place when I was a kid, excited to even watch the big game, staying up past my bedtime. There was something magical about them even before their implausible endings.

It’s more difficult to make me feel that way about a game now. I analyze and debate plays, but I don’t take sports as seriously as I did then. It’s harder for me to tap into that magic.

Monday was an exception, the ending a glorious hour when I could just sit in awe.

Nothing about this college football foretold that we would have gotten something that special at the end.

But I’m glad we did.