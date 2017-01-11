The Cass High girls basketball team entered Wednesday 1/2-game behind their opponent that night, Rome, in the Region 7-AAAAA standings.

Facing a 10-2 team ahead in the standings, it was a big game for the Lady Colonels, and they were able to raise their level of play accordingly, beating Rome on the road by a score of 72-50.

The win puts Cass in sole possession of third place in the region, jumping Rome. Cass moves to 11-3 overall and 5-2 in region play. The Lady Colonels have won seven games in a row.

“It was a big game,” Cass head coach Burt Jackson said. “Obviously, I’m extremely pleased with how our girls played. I was worried about coming up to Rome and playing them on the road. Rome is a very athletic team. Any time you can beat a team as good as Rome on the road, you have to feel good about that.”

Rome was previously 4-1 in region play and tied for second in the region in the loss column. As a result of the quality opponent Wednesday, the 22-point victory was a higher margin of victory than Jackson was expecting.

“I knew we could play with them, but to be brutally honest with you, I was pleasantly surprised at how well we played,” Jackson said. “When we play like this, I feel like we can play with anyone. I’m extremely happy.”

While the margin of victory may have been surprising, the incendiaries were not. Jana Morning led the way with 22, followed closely by fellow senior Esmeralda Thomas with 21.

“That’s what you expect out of your seniors,” Jackson said. “When we get that kind of play out of them, everybody else plays with confidence.”

Morning and Thomas led the way, but five different Lady Colonels hit 3-pointers in the game.

Cass led 31-21 at halftime behind a strong defensive effort. Jackson said his team utilized a 3-2 zone to slow Rome’s athleticism.

“We were in a 3-2 zone all night. We thought we would probably have to come out of it some. Usually, you have to mix things up so the other team doesn’t get in a rhythm,” Jackson said. “But that 3-2 zone, we just did a good job of closing out on their shooters. ... They’re so athletic, we were afraid, if we played them man-to-man, their guards would penetrate on us and create easy baskets. So we just made a conscientious decision to make them beat us from outside. And, fortunately, they were a little off tonight.”

The second half featured a big offensive outburst from Cass, scoring 18 in the third quarter and 23 in the fourth to pull away.

In addition to Morning and Thomas’ big games, Kyla Michienzi chipped in nine points, Chanel Clemons seven and Payton Stoddard six.

Jackson also cited the play of Clemons and Lyric Curtis in the post for helping Cass pull away, despite 23 points from Rome’s post player, Taya Gibson.

“I thought we got a lot of good play out of our post players,” Jackson said. “While they didn’t score a lot of points, they got a lot of rebounds and blocked shots.”

Cass is making waves in the region, now just a game behind second-place Villa Rica in the standings. However, the Lady Colonels could draw the attention of the entire classification if they are able to move their win streak to eight. Cass hosts Villa Rica, the No. 6 team in Class 5A, on Friday in the next game.

“We’re clicking at the right time,” Jackson said. “We played [Villa Rica] very tough the first time this year at their place. ... If we can beat Villa Rica, I definitely think we’re going to be turning some heads and serving notice to everyone that we’re a pretty good team ourselves.”