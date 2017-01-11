The Cass High boys basketball team hit nine 3-pointers in the first half and allowed just 11 points on defense in the second half Wednesday night.

The result of the complete performance was a decisive region victory on the road at Rome, as the Colonels pulled away in the second half for a 52-35 victory.

“We played really well today, especially on the road at Rome, which has given us some trouble in the past,” Cass head coach David Brock said. “So it’s good to get that one, another big region win.”

Cass has had several big region wins so far this season, and now sits at 6-1, a game behind first-place Kell and a game ahead of third-place Villa Rica in the region standings. Cass plays Villa Rica on Friday at home.

“We’re firmly in second. Kell hasn’t lost a region game yet, but they still have a few tough ones to play,” Brock said. “It’ll be a big one Friday against Villa Rica. They only have two losess in the region, so that’ll be a chance to really create some breathing room for us.”

Wednesday’s game started with hot shooting, led by Mark Chester’s four first-half 3-pointers. C.J. Bennett added two 3s in the half, while Jake Collum, Ashton Burley and Ian Whittington each hit a 3 of their own to give the Colonels a 32-24 lead at halftime.

“We hit nine 3s in the first half. I know we haven’t done that since I’ve been here, and this year, we’ve been much more concentrated on cutting and trying to get easy 2s,” Brock said. “But [Rome] came out and actually zoned us early on, 1-3-1, and we hit shots early and kind of rolled that wave. It wasn’t anything designed. Guys just got going and we got hot at the right time.”

After shooting their way to the lead in the first two quarters, the Colonels locked down on defense in the second half. Rome scored just seven points in the third quarter and four in the fourth to eliminate any hopes of a comeback. Rome had just three field goals in the second half.

“That’s been our bread and butter so far through these 15 games,” Brock said of his team’s defense. “Points per game-wise, we’re the No. 1 defensive team in the region. That’s what we hang our hat on. Now, a big part of that is we grind some possessions out on offense and shorten the game.”

Chester hit one more 3 in the second half and finished the game 5-for-5 from behind the arc for a game-high 15 points off the bench.

“It was the best performance he’s had since he’s been at Cass, in my opinion,” Brock said of the junior guard. “He’s a gifted 3-point shooter. That’s what he does. He hasn’t had a ton of opportunities, just the way we’ve been playing. He’s going through our offense and doing what he’s supposed to do, but he had it going tonight.

“He’s the reason why, at halftime, we had an eight-point lead, because of the shots he hit.”

Besides Chester, the scoring was balanced for Cass as Bennett scored 10, to go along with Collum, Burley and Whittington’s seven each and Jacquez Milles’ six.

The complete performance on both ends of the floor takes the team’s win streak to four games.

“I think we hit a little bit of a lull in the couple of Christmas tournaments we played in. I don’t think we played great basketball,” Brock said. “We’ve been playing really well in the region and executing game plans and making plays. I think we’re consistently improving, but the important thing is to be playing our best when we roll into the region tournament.

“We’re not so much focused on the overall record. We love winning, but we want to make sure we win that one that gets us into state.”