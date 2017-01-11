When they’re at their best, The Tigers feature a balanced attack with multiple players getting in the scoresheet.

That was the case Wednesday night as the Adairsville High boys basketball team had five players score eight or more points and another three score four or more on their way to a convincing 71-41 win over Haralson County at home.

“We talk about it. We’re just not blessed with a 20-plus scorer or one player that’s better than everybody else,” Adairsville head coach Reggie Wilkes said. “We have to work together to win. It takes our entire team. If we don’t play together, we’re not very good. But if we’re playing together and we’re working hard and hustling, we can be pretty competitive.”

Adairsville got out to a 28-11 halftime lead on the strength of its defense, as Haralson had just four field goals in the first two quarters.

Cole Hewatt hit two 3-pointers in the first half, with Hunter Hice and Ethan Belcher each hitting one of their own to take the lead.

“I thought we played pretty well, a little more consistent in our game tonight than we had been the last couple of games,” Wilkes said. “We were able to move the ball and work it around, get people involved.”

After a low-scoring first half, the offense ramped up in the second. Denzel Pitt scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half, and eight different Tigers got on the board in the final two periods. Belcher added another 3 in the third quarter to push Adairsville’s lead to 21 points after three, and Trevis Williams scored eight fourth-quarter points to contribute to the lopsided score.

“I thought Ethan Belcher and Cole Hewatt shot the ball well, which helped us extend out their defense,” Wilkes said. “We got a good effort from Denzel Pitt and Hunter Hice working the boards and finishing on the inside. We played with a little more effort and we were able to take advantage of a young Haralson County team.”

Adairsville is now 10-6 overall on the year and 4-3 in region play. That puts the Tigers solidly in third place in the sub-region with a game against second-place Sonoraville on the docket for Friday.

“Calhoun and Sonoraville right now are at the top and we’re going to have to play with them,” Wilkes said of the region. “We’re going to have to play together and give that effort. I think we can get up there with them. We have opportunities to play them. The other day, when we played Calhoun, I don’t think we gave the effort that we need, but I think we can get there. Playing the best at the end, that’s what we’re working for so we can get in [the region tournament] and do the things we want to do.”