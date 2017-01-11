Facing the No. 8 team in Class 3A, Adairsville was overmatched early in Wednesday’s home game against Haralson County and couldn’t catch up after a slow start, ultimately losing by a score of 75-45.

Haralson led 24-3 after the first quarter. Josie Summerville scored three of her game-high 16 points in the period, but that would be all for the Lady Tigers in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Haralson’s trio of Tori Causey, Alexis Boykin and Claire Robinson combined to score 23 points in the first quarter.

Adairsville was outscored in each of the remaining three quarters as well, but not by more than four points in any one.

Despite a competitive showing in the final three periods of play, the damage was already done, and five different Haralson players scored in double figures during the game to secure the win.

Adairsville now moves to 6-9 overall with the loss, 2-5 in region play. The Lady Tigers currently sit in a tie for third with Sonoraville in the sub-region. Coincidentally, that is who Adairsville plays next on Friday at home.