Woodland football player Emmanuel Jones was named the Region 7-AAAAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year this season. He shared the award with Georgia commit Adam Anderson, and took home the honor ahead of several high-profile Division-I recruits who played for teams that advanced deep into the state playoffs.

A week later, he was named all-state by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Again, Jones received the honor alongside some and ahead of more top prospects and big names in Georgia high school football.

However, instead of gleaming with pride over his impressive accomplishments, Jones didn’t know he made the all-state team until much later. And he doesn’t really care.

“I didn’t know about the [all-state team]. I didn’t know anything about it,” Jones said. “I think [Woodland head coach Tony Plott] probably texted me. I just didn’t really pay that much attention to it.”

To Jones, the all-state honor and all-region award are just like his college football scholarship offers, nice but not all that exciting.

While the free ride to college and opportunity to play a sport in college would take most high school athletes over the moon with joy, Woodland’s unassuming football star takes it in stride.

“I really don’t get excited like that,” Jones said of when he gets an offer. “There’s certain colleges I would rather go to if I weren’t playing football. Like if I played baseball, there were some schools that I would rather go to.”

Jones holds a baseball scholarship offer from Ohio. In football, Jones will be taking a visit to Colorado State this weekend, one of his many Division-I offers the Wildcats’ standout has garnered through his play on the football field.

Toledo offered him over the summer, and Colorado State followed about midway through the year. Since then, Jones has received offers from Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Kennesaw State, Mercer, Appalachian State, Ball State, Chattanooga and Troy.

Even though he has received the accolades and scholarship offers from football, he would rather be playing another sport.

“Baseball is [my favorite sport],” Jones said. “It’s always been. That’s the first sport I ever played.”

Jones is being recruited far more heavily to play football, but will use those scholarship offers to try to play baseball at the next level as well.

“I’ve pretty much narrowed it down to football and I’m probably going to try to walk on for baseball,” he said. “It would be a lot less of a risk to do that instead of just trying to go for one straight shot for baseball. I would rather have secured a football scholarship and then, if possible, play baseball. I would rather have a football scholarship to fall back on.”

Jones doesn’t talk about his college football scholarship offers very much. He doesn’t announce his offers on Twitter like most prospects do (he doesn’t have a Twitter). His exploits on the football field have gone completely unnoticed by national recruiting media outlets.

Despite the relative anonymity compared to other recruits in the state of Georgia, Jones has drawn attention from the people who matter most, college coaches.

It took a while, though. Jones didn’t play high school football as a freshman or sophomore. When he finally decided to go out for his junior season, he only made it four games before a health issue put him on the shelf for the second half of the season. He had a condition called Rhabdomyolysis, which affected his liver.

Even sitting out the final six games of his junior year didn’t bother Jones too much. He took it in stride, just like he does with everything football related.

“It was hard watching people play, knowing I should be out there, but that was part of it. It didn’t really get to me too much,” Jones said. “It just took a while for me. For my parents, it was sort of scary.”

Finally healthy and able to play a whole season, Jones made his presence felt in Region 7-AAAAA, the most competitive region in the classification. He moved from defensive end to linebacker after Woodland’s first game, a decision by the coaching staff to free him up make plays. His first game at linebacker at Rockmart, he had 17 tackles and returned a blocked punt 50 yards for a touchdown.

Jones would go on to record 157 tackles, 16 for loss, two sacks, a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

“He had a great season for us. Once we moved him to linebacker from defensive end, he just flourished,” Plott said of Jones. “I think the game became a lot more fun for him and you could see it on the field.”

Jones made a name for himself with the big numbers he put up and his film attracted the attention of opposing region coaches, which in turn, brought college coaches to the football facility at Woodland. Among the notable coaches, University of Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney stopped by Woodland to check in on Jones, a monumental occurrence for a program that has struggled for wins in recent seasons.

Jones said he doesn’t have a select group of schools that he is particularly high on right now, but is taking a visit to Kennesaw State after he visits Colorado State this weekend.

“I’m looking for a solid nursing program,” Jones said of what he is seeking in college. “That that’s what I want to major in.”

Jones’ highlight tape is a continuos reel of the 6-foot-3, 230-pound specimen exerting his physical dominance over opponents. On one play against eventual state-semifinalist Kell, Jones picks off a pass near midfield, shrugs off a would-be tackler and runs 25 yards around the Kell offensive linemen. With just Kell’s running back between him and the end zone, Jones threw one of the most vicious stiff arms you’ll ever see as he picked up Kell’s running back, bringing him airborne before throwing him to the turf and running the remaining 20 yards for a touchdown.

The violent nature and relentless physicality to which Jones plays the game on the field is in stark contrast to his apathetic feelings toward his own success in the sport. The placid Jones transforms temperaments when he steps between the lines. Plott once had a referee come to him on the sideline and tell the coach that Jones needed to tone the physicality down and that the star linebacker was “looking to punish people.”

“I’d just rather hit than be hit,” Jones said of his physical play on the field. “It’s not really like an alter ego or anything. You’re just going to have to go harder than me if you’re going to beat me out.”

“He’s big, strong, fast and he’s a great athlete,” Plott said of Jones. “He really likes contact. That’s one thing you just don’t find. Some guys don’t like to hit. Emmanuel, he’s one who enjoys hitting people.”

The violent nature of his play, along with his physical profile, has led to several college offers. Of course, he doesn’t count them, just another example of his indifference toward his success on the field and the accolades that come with it.

“I like it sometimes and sometimes I don’t like it,” he said of the recruiting process. “It’s like anything else.”