Woodland is in the semifinals of the Class 5A state duals in Macon.

The Wildcats defeated Harris County in the first round, 74-6. They then topped Whitewater 48-20.

Woodland will face Ola at 5:30 p.m. today in the semifinals.

Cass, meanwhile, won its first-round match by a score of 73-6 over Decatur, but lost in the second round to Union Grove, 46-17.

The Colonels will next face Ware County in the consolation bracket today at 12:30 p.m.