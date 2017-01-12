Woodland in state semis; Cass still alive Featured
Jason Greenberg
Woodland is in the semifinals of the Class 5A state duals in Macon.
The Wildcats defeated Harris County in the first round, 74-6. They then topped Whitewater 48-20.
Woodland will face Ola at 5:30 p.m. today in the semifinals.
Cass, meanwhile, won its first-round match by a score of 73-6 over Decatur, but lost in the second round to Union Grove, 46-17.
The Colonels will next face Ware County in the consolation bracket today at 12:30 p.m.
Last modified onThursday, 12 January 2017 23:22