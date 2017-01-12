LACEY YOUNG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS LACEY YOUNG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View album

View gallery Woodland forward Trevor Knowles jumps for a rebound against East Paulding's Caleb Ivey during the first half of the game at East Paulding High School Thursday.

A 17-6 lead, and the Woodland boys looked close to running East Paulding out of the Raiders’ own gym Thursday.

Unfortunately, there was still 28 minutes of basketball yet to be played. The Raiders came back with a vengeance, ultimately blowing out Woodland 97-70.

“You saw the game,” Woodland coach Colman Roberts said. “They put pressure on us. We’re young, we’ve got to be able to handle pressure.”

Justice Hayes filled up the box score with 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks for Woodland, which was outscored 66-31 over the middle two quarters.

The first quarter was a different story altogether. Woodland, as they’ve done in a few games this year, started off on fire.

Hayes attacked the basket for an and-1 layup to start the game. Camden Royal hit a 3, Trevor Knowles crashed the boards for a putback, and Hunter Johnson and Justice Carter each scored four points in the period.

The 17-6 lead didn’t last, but the Wildcats still went to the second quarter up 20-17.

That changed in a hurry. East Paulding’s pressure began to tell. Raiders guard Caleb Ivey attacked the basket relentlessly, racking up 14 points in the quarter, which East Paulding won 34-14.

Ivey, who would finish with 28, scored eight more in the third quarter, and Azer Tidor, who was just behind his teammate with 27 for the game, pitched in with nine in the period.

It was an almost identical domination for East as they won the third quarter 32-17.

With the game out of reach, coach Roberts put in his JV team for the entire fourth quarter, and the kids provided a spark of hope for Woodland.

Playing against East’s full rotation—including starters—the unit looked fearless and outscored the Raiders 19-14 in the fourth quarter.

“We put all of our young kids in for the fourth quarter and [East Paulding coach Joby Boydstone] left his starters in, which is fine with me,” Roberts said. “We’re going to grow up.”

Charles Norman scored seven for the JV bench mob and Kenneth Womack added five. However, the youngsters could do little to salvage a disappointing performance, one that left Roberts with nothing to do but look ahead.

“They’re good and supposedly they’re real young, but I don’t think they’re that young,” Roberts said about East. “We’ll see. We have them at our place, so we’ll see how that goes.”

Johnson finished with 10 and four steals for Woodland, while Carter had nine and Jaylen Ballard had seven points and team-highs in rebounds with seven and assists with four.