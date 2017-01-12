LACEY YOUNG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS LACEY YOUNG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View album

View gallery Woodland freshman guard Carli Clymer drives to the hoop during the first half of the game at East Paulding High School Thursday. Clymer scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Woodland Lady Wildcats had one of their closest shots at their first win Thursday, but fell late at East Paulding, 57-52.

In a wild game that saw four players foul out and Woodland coach Kyle Morgan earn a late technical, the Lady ’Cats just didn’t have quite enough.

“I’m proud of the girls,” coach Kyle Morgan said. “We got in a hole and we battled out. If a play or two goes our way, a foul here or there, you never know what happens.”

Lexie Robinson put up a monster double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds and added five steals, but fouled out late.

The other Lady Wildcat to foul out was their second-leading scorer, Carli Clymer, who scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. She scored eight in the first quarter, as Woodland ran through East Paulding’s press and found her for layups and free throws.

The Lady ’Cats led 14-12 after the first period.

“We went into the game knowing they were going to press us,” Morgan said. “I wish we’d done a better job finishing on the back end, but we did a pretty good job [breaking it].”

Robinson scored her first bucket of the game in the second quarter, but East Paulding flipped the script and went into halftime leading 26-25.

The Lady Raiders kept up the pressure after the half, leading 42-30 at one point in the third, but Woodland came right back with an 8-2 run to close the quarter.

Down 44-38 heading to the fourth, Woodland hung close but couldn’t take the lead. Robinson scored eight points in the quarter, while Danielle Downes added four in the period and finished with nine.

Morgan was teched up with 12 seconds left, taking out some of his frustration after it was clear there would be no comeback.

Jamison Kilgo had an active game for Woodland with six points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

The Lady Wildcats are still looking for their first win of the season, and the loss, their lowest margin of defeat this year, left them with the zero in the victory column still.

“We didn’t do enough in the end to deserve to win that game, based on the way we executed,” Morgan said. “Hats off to them.”