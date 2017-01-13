LACEY YOUNG/SPECIAL LACEY YOUNG/SPECIAL Buy photo

View album

View gallery Cass guard Jacquez Milles passes the ball across the key against Villa Rica at Cass High School Friday. Cass won 45-29 to take possession of first place in Region 7-AAAAA.

Cass locked down on defense, holding Villa Rica to just 11 points through the first three quarters en route to a 45-29 home win Thursday.

“They were down a few of their guys that are their playmakers … but no matter who you’re playing, whether it’s a group of 8- and 9-year-olds, if you hold them to 11 through three quarters, that’s pretty good defense,” Cass coach David Brock said.

The win was important for the Colonels, who are jockeying for first place in the region with Carrollton, Kell, and Rome. It moved Cass, at 6-1 in region, a half-game ahead of 5-1 Kell for that first spot.

Ashton Burley scored 15 points for Cass, which got off to a slow start but suffocated the Wildcats in the middle quarters.

The Colonels led just 7-6 after a hard-to-watch first quarter, as both teams clanged jump shots and bricked layups.

“We were settling for jump shots, and then we weren’t making any jump shots,” Brock said.

They found just enough of a spark on offense in the second quarter. Steven Spell made two 3s, C.J. Bennett drove for an and-1, and Mark Chester hit a 3 to light a fire under the team.

“Mark Chester did a good job of hitting one to kind of get some rhythm going, but we worked the ball into the middle of the floor and got some easier shots,” Brock said.

Cass led 22-9 at halftime, and turned up the defense even more in the third, holding Villa Rica to a solitary bucket by Micah Hodges over the eight minutes.

Burley saw the game out for Cass, scoring 13 points over the final two quarters.

“It’s good for us to keep chipping along and building up these region wins,” Brock said. “We’re trying to stay right there with Kell.”

Cass will play Paulding County tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. at home.