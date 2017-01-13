The Cartersville High boys basketball team announced its presence in Region 5-AAAA Tuesday night with a narrow road loss to No. 2-ranked Sandy Creek.

Since the Canes have established themselves as legitimate contenders in the region now, the Canes had to take care of business against Chapel Hill on the road Friday night to remain near the top of the standings with favorites Sandy Creek and LaGrange.

Cartersville was able to do just that, dispatching Chapel Hill by a score of 74-59 to move to 2-1 in the regon and 10-3 overall.

Cartersville put up big scoring totals in the first two quarters to pull away by halftime. Jaylon Pugh hit two 3-pointers in his eight-point first quarter to help the Canes out to a 23-13 lead after one.

In the second quarter, T.J. Horton scored six of his 16 points, part of a 20-point period as the Canes took a 43-25 lead at the break.

Cartersville cruised from there, and went 9-of-10 from the free throw line in the second half to help seal the victory.

Pugh finished with a game-high 18 points to go along with Horton’s total, and JKobe Orr and Perignon Dyer each chipped in

11.

The Canes will next face Calhoun today in just the team’s third home game at 4 p.m.