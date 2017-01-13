Down one point with 16 seconds left in Friday’s game at Gordon Lee, Excel sophomore Rylie Boston made an and-1 off a nice feed from Landry McCollum. Boston hit the free throw to take a two-point lead, and Brighton McCollum stole a pass with about three seconds left before running the clock out for the dramatic finish to a comeback 45-43 win.

Not only did the Excel girls basketball team take part in some late-game theatrics Friday night, but the win came against a strong Gordon Lee program, which is just four years removed from a state championship, in a tough environment on the road in region play.

All things considered, Excel head coach Eric Harris called the game “probably the best win this program has ever had.”

“Gordon Lee is a pretty big-time school. They’ve won a lot of state championships in various sports. We went on the road and played a thriller,” Harris said of the game. “The girls refused to lose tonight. They were not going to be denied. That’s the sign of a good team.”

The win is the first for Excel against a team currently over .500 this season, and moves the Lady Eagles to 8-3 overall, 4-1 in Region 6-A. Excel has won six of its last eight games, and the win streak is coming at a good time with the initial GHSA Class A Private power ratings set to be released on Tuesday.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen from this point forward. I hope we keep improving and keep getting better and better, but we’re 8-3. That’s pretty big for us,” Harris said. “We’re winning some region games finally. Our schedule is pretty tough [from here on out]. I feel like every game is going to come down to the last three or four minutes of the game. We’re starting to pull those out when we used to let them slip through our hands.”

The dramatic finish to Friday’s game came as a surprise after Excel fell behind 17-5 in the first quarter.

“It kind of looked like they were going to run us out of there,” Harris said of the first.

The Lady Eagles would come out strong in the second quarter, though. Whitney Harris and Kalli Beth Scheff combined for 11 points in the period to narrow Gordon Lee’s lead to 22-17 at halftime.

Excel would take its first lead in the third quarter behind Boston’s five points in the period, part of her 11 points for the game. Harris and Scheff also had 11 for Excel, and Brighton McCollum scored nine, part of a balanced scoring effort.

Even more important than the scoring, however, was a strong defensive third quarter. Excel outscored Gordon Lee 16-5 in the period to take a 33-27 lead entering the fourth.

“The scoring was spread. We moved the ball well, but our defense was what won the ballgame,” Harris said. “We played unbelievable defense. We held them to five points in the third quarter. Defensively, that’s probably the best game we’ve had all season.”

The fourth quarter was back and forth before Excel took the final lead of the game on Boston’s and-1.

“They were pressing us. They were knocking us. Whitney throws the ball to Landry because the girl is all over Whitney,” Harris recalled of Excel’s final possession of the game. “She hits Landry around the top of the key. Instead of panicking, and Landry had girls all over her, she looked at Rylie. Rylie made a nice move in the lane and Landry got it to her and Rylie turned and shot. It went in and it was an obvious foul. She hits the free throws. It was huge. It was just a big win.”