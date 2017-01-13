Sonoraville 53, Adairsville girls 43

The typically high-scoring Adairsville High girls basketball team struggled to put up points in the first half Friday night at Sonoraville.

The result was a 53-43 region loss to a Sonoraville team that moved ahead of the Lady Tigers in the region standings with the win.

Adairsville scored just nine points in the first quarter, six in the second and seven in the third before Zay Harris caught fire and hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Adairsville scored 21 points in the fourth to make the score closer, but the damage had already been done.

Sonoraville led 13-9 after the first quarter, 26-15 after two and 41-22 after three.

In addition to Harris’ 13 points, Havyn Isaac scored 11 and Josie Summerville had 10.

Adairsville is now 6-9 overall, 2-5 in region play and will next face Pickens today on the road.

Chapel Hill 60, Cartersville girls 38

Slow starts and a lack of scoring have hurt the Cartersville High girls basketball team so far this season.

That was once again the case Friday night in a 60-38 loss at Chapel Hill.

Chapel Hill outscored the Lady Canes 21-10 in the first quarter, and led 37-22 at halftime.

Cartersville was naver able to narrow the gap and scored just six points in the fourth quarter to make the margin of defeat wider.

Much of the scoring came from senior Madison McKinney, who finished with a team-high 13 points.

Cartersville is now 6-8 overall and 0-3 in region play, and will next host Troup County on Tuesday.