It was one of those nights for the Cass Lady Colonels as they fell 75-37 to top-10-ranked Villa Rica at home Thursday.

First, the Lady Colonels got word that senior guard Esmeralda Thomas had suffered a concussion earlier in the day and wouldn’t be able to play.

Then, Villa Rica guard Emerald Parham hit two 3s in the opening few minutes. Meanwhile, on the other end, Cass couldn’t buy a bucket.

“It kind of gives you that helpless feeling, like you’re looking for a rock to crawl under,” Cass coach Burt Jackson said. “Whatever defense you run, nothing seems to work, and those are the days when you just have to fight through it and live to play another day.”

It stayed that way for all 32 minutes, with every loose ball seemingly falling into Villa Rica hands and every Cass shot rimming out.

The Lady Colonels made just four 3s in the game, while the Lady Wildcats were bombing their way to 10. Four of those came from Jaila Orozco, who finished with 20 points for Villa Rica.

Her effort was eclipsed by teammate DeAsia Merrill, who poured in 26 and had 14 rebounds, dominating the boards.

“She’s already getting offers from DI schools [as a sophomore], and she showed us why tonight,” Jackson said about Villa Rica’s star.

Jana Morning made two 3s—the only shots she would make all game—in the second quarter as Cass tried to pull its way back into the game, but Orozco matched her with two 3s in the quarter and Villa Rica led 37-22 at halftime.

Chanel Clemmons, who finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, had eight in the second quarter.

Things got worse in the third, as Villa Rica kept scoring and Cass went right back to missing. With the game out of hand going into the fourth, coach Jackson put in his JV.

“You’ve got to give credit where credit is due,” Jackson said. “Villa Rica is ranked in the top 10 in the state for a reason. ... I told the girls to shake it off, and we’ll get ready to start another seven-game winning streak tomorrow.”

The Lady Colonels will get right back to action tomorrow, hosting Paulding County at 3 p.m.