The Woodland High wrestling team defeated Ola 59-13 Friday to move on to its seventh consecutive state duals finals appearance.

The Wildcats will take on Buford today at 4 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum, looking for its second state championship in seven years after five runner-up finishes at the state duals.

Meanwhile, Cass also won its match Friday at Macon, a 48-10 victory over Ware County. The Colonels will move on to the consolation quartefinals today, where they will take on Veterans at 8:30 a.m.