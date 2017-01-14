The Calhoun High girls basketball team is 15-3 this season, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A and defeated Cartersville earlier in the year by 23 points.

So while Saturday’s 63-55 loss to Calhoun is not what the Lady Canes were hoping for, the fact that they competed for four quarters with Calhoun is something to build off of.

“You never want to say that’s a moral victory because it’s still not a victory, but if you take that kind of focus and intensity, then we’ve got to use that for the rest of the season,” Cartersville head coach Cindy Moore said. “I was proud of our effort. We’ve played great quarters, we’ve played great halves, but we have not seen 32 minutes of a game like that all year.”

Cartersville has struggled in the first quarters of games this year, part of why the team is now on a four-game losing streak. However, the Lady Canes hung with Calhoun early on Saturday.

Cartersville trailed 15-14 after the first quarter and had the score tied at 27 at halftime. Camila Rodriguez had a big first half, scoring 10 points, while Madison McKinney chipped in eight of her team-high 12 during the first two quarters.

“I’m just pleased we showed up and contested on every possession,” Moore said. “Defensively, we bought in. Offensively, we did some good things, pushed it up the floor, tried to find the open person and hit some shots that, honestly, we haven’t been hitting. That gives you a little confidence.”

Cartersville remained close through the third quarter, only trailing Calhoun 42-39 entering the final eight minutes.

Calhoun was able to create a little separation in the fourth, though, extending its lead out to 10 points before Cartersville eventually climbed back within four.

Kimora McClinic led the second-half scoring with nine points, part of a well-rounded attack for the Lady Canes that saw four players score at least nine points.

Ultimately, Calhoun would be too much as Jana Johns scored 23 and Cassie Henderson chipped in 19 for Calhoun.

“They’ve got a tremendous ballclub, and [Johns] is a great player. We knew that,” Moore said of Calhoun. “We stayed right there with them the whole ballgame.”

For Cartersville, McKinney scored 12, while Rodriguez and McClinic had 11 and India Reid finished with nine.

Cartersville falls to 6-9 with the loss and will look to pick up its first region win Friday at home against Cedartown.

“The rest of the way is region, so every game counts,” Moore said. “Obviously, you go out to win every ballgame, but if you improve and you’re ready to play on Feb. 6 [region tournament], that’s where you want to be. We took a big step [Saturday] because we’ve been struggling.”