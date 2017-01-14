Cass wrestled well at the state duals championship this weekend, but they just couldn’t get past Union Grove. The Colonels fell to the Wolverines twice—their only two losses of the weekend—and took fourth at the Macon Coliseum.

“We knew that we were too young to go home with first place, even though that’s our goal every year,” Cass assistant coach Jason Arnold said. “We’re happy to be going home with some hardware.”

Cass lost to Union Grove 46-17 in their second match to fall into the consolation rounds, but then ripped off three straight wins to get another shot at the Wolverines in the third-place match.

To their credit, the Colonels made it much closer on the second go-round, closing the margin to 43-29, but it wasn’t enough to avenge their first loss.

“We didn’t match up well with them,” Arnold said. “They’re better in certain spots. ... The kids battled back and there was no quit in them whatsoever. We closed the gap and that shows right there that they’ve got heart.”

Tripp Breeden at 195 pounds and Seven Richards at heavyweight both went undefeated for Cass, which advanced to the state tourney as the No. 2 seed out of their region in a somewhat unique way.

After the inclement weather that swept through Georgia last weekend forced first the postponement, and then the cancellation, of the area tournament, Cass and fellow Bartow powerhouse Woodland were voted into the state tournament by the coaches in the region.

“We wanted to qualify bad,” Arnold said. “We wanted to prove to [fellow region member] Carrollton that we belonged here.”

Once they got to Macon, the Colonels started out by routing Decatur 73-6 in their first match. After their first setback against Union Grove, they came back to beat Ware County 48-10, and then snuck out wins in two matches that came down to the last match.

Against Veterans, they led 30-28 going into the heavyweight match, but the opposition didn’t have anyone to challenge Richards, which led to a forfeit and a 36-28 win.

Things were even closer in their next match against Ola, but Nick Mills won a 7-2 decision at 106 pounds in the last bout of the day to turn a 27-27 tie into a 30-27 win.

In the third-place match, Cass nearly wrestled back from a 23-6 deficit, closing the gap to 23-21 as Rhett Moore and Houston Jones each recorded pins, but Union Grove struck right back with back-to-back pins and closed the match out.

Now, the Colonels will turn their focus to the area and state traditional tournaments that will kick off next week.

“It’s an honor just to qualify, although we expect that just because we’re Cass and we come out of the best wrestling county in the state,” Arnold said. “We have to go home and get healthy and get ready for area tournament.”