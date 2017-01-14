Cass girls 55, Paulding County 40

The Cass High girls basketball team had its seven-game win streak snapped Friday night to Villa Rica, but the Lady Colonels got right back on the horse Saturday.

Cass has now won eight of its last nine, as the team defeated Paulding County by a score of 55-40 to improve to 12-4 overall and 6-3 in Region 7-AAAAA.

Payton Stoddard scored 15 points to lead the way, with Jana Morning right behind with 13. Kyla Michienzi and Chanel Clemons each contributed nine points as well, making for a balanced effort.

Cass took command of the game early and ran out to a 17-6 lead after the first quarter. Cass maintained that 11-point lead at halftime, and then outscored Paulding by eight in the third quarter before the subs got some run.

The Lady Colonels will return to action Tuesday at East Paulding.

Paulding County 57, Cass boys 56

It took two of Cass’ top marksmen sitting out and a buzzer beater, but the Paulding County boys basketball team topped Cass Saturday by a score of 57-56.

Cass fell behind by 15 points in the second half, but fought back to take the lead.

Leading scorer C.J. Bennett and sharpshooter Steven Spell were out with injuries suffered in Friday night’s win over Villa Rica, but Mark Chester picked up the slack with 15 points, while Ashton Burley chipped in with 13 and Jake Collum had 12.

Cass had taken a 1/2-game lead over Kell for first place in the region standings with its win Friday night, but the lead was shortlived.

Cass now falls into second place and one game up on Carrollton at 7-2 in Region 7-AAAAA.

The Colonels are now 12-5 overall and will take on East Paulding on the road on Tuesday.