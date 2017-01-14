With five bouts left, the Woodland Wildcats wrestling team was right there with Buford, tied 19-19 and poised to perhaps break a streak that’s seen them lose in the last five state championship duals matches.

But this sixth time was only going to bring more heartbreak, as things fell apart quickly and Woodland lost to Buford 34-30 in an intense, controversial match at the Macon Coliseum Saturday.

“I’m disappointed, dejected for our kids,” Woodland coach Adrian Tramutola said. “Any time you lose a heartbeaker like that...that hurts more than last year because last year we got beat up, and we were in [today’s] match from start to finish.”

Woodland’s Kaeman Echols was forced to injury default in the 195-pound match, putting Buford up 34-19 and clinching the title for the Wolves.

Tramutola and his staff disagreed with the decision to default Echols, and their protests earned a point deduction, taking the score to 34-18 before Buford, with the title already wrapped up, forfeited the last two matches.

“Things were not even, by any stretch of the imagination, in any position, with any calls,” Tramutola said. “Injury time ran out, and we said ‘We’re going to go, the trainer said he can go,’ and as we’re standing up the referee disqualifies us and says we can’t go. Says you have to be standing up with his foot on the line.”

The match was close throughout, straining nerves on both sides as the two powerhouses battled. The atmosphere at the Coliseum, where all seven state championships were being contested at the same time, was raucous, with spectators yelling from all sides, whistles sounding off, and players and coaches hanging over the boards that separated them from the action.

Woodland’s Gavin Nix was pinned at 106 pounds to start off, but Kyle Gollhofer and Justin Kellett at 113 and 120 recorded a major decision and a decision, respectively, to give the Wildcats a 7-6 lead. After Jesus Montero lost a decision at 126 pounds, Vinny Rosati edged his opposite number at 132 pounds with a 6-5 decision to put Woodland back on top, 10-9.

The two titans kept slugging it out. Buford won a major decision at 138 before Dawson Woods took a 10-7 decision at 145 pounds to tie it at 13.

The Wolves went ahead again with a pin in the next match, but then didn’t send anyone out to face Woodland’s state champion Cody Cochran at 160, leading to a forfeit and another tie, this one at 19 points apiece.

As results of championship matches that had already been decided echoed around the arena, it looked like Woodland’s was only getting closer.

The next bout was the best of the day. Woodland’s Jacob Frye, down 8-3 in the final period, appeared to have hurt his leg, but after walking around the mat and being examined, was able to continue.

He then engineered a stunning reversal and takedown, flipping the match in a second and sending his opponent’s shoulders to the ground. The move earned him a tie in points at eight, but Tramutola thought that his wrestler should have had a pin.

“We had a kid flat on his back, as pinned as can be, and a referee can’t make a call all of a sudden,” Tramutola said.

That proved big when Buford’s wrestler got out of the hold and then earned a late takedown to win the match 10-8.

The roller-coaster ride, with all that drama taking place in just a few minutes, left Woodland drained. Buford hit a pin at 182 pounds to take a 28-19 lead, and with Woodland likely needing to win out, Echols’ default was the last nail in the coffin.

For Tramutola and his wrestlers, the loss was a bitter pill to swallow. For his seniors, it was their fourth consecutive loss in the state finals.

For everyone, though, he hoped that it would provide some motivation for the area and state traditional tournaments starting next week.

“Fortunately for us, there’s another state championship to go out and win, so we’ve got to focus on that,” Tramutola said. “We’ve got to get back and go to work.”

The Wildcats had won three straight matches to make it to the final, with good performances up and down the lineup. Tramutola mentioned Rosati, Gollhofer, Cochran as standouts, as well as his two heaviest wrestlers, Hunter Hardin and Kurtis Feanny, who didn’t get to wrestle in the championship because of Buford’s forfeits at the end.

“[The championship loss] doesn’t take away from the good we did this weekend, but our kids are so set on this title that’s eluded us that it’s going to be disappointing and it’s going to hurt,” Tramutola said.