The Cartersville High boys basketball team entered Saturday with a 10-3 record, but its three losses all came against top-10 ranked teams in the state. The Canes had another chance at a ranked team Saturday against Calhoun at the Storm Center, and this time they won—and won big—against the No. 8 team in Class 3A by a score of 79-49.

“That’s one thing I did tell the guys. Our three losses have all been to teams that are in the top 10,” Cartersville head coach Mike Tobin said. “The flip side of it is, obviously those are good teams, but I’m getting kind of tired of losing to teams in the top 10, so let’s win one against a team in the top 10.”

After a back-and-forth first quarter, Cartersville took the lead over Calhoun late in the period thanks to some offensive rebounds. The Canes earned eight second-chance points in the quarter and outrebounded Calhoun by eight in the period to enter the second quarter up 19-13.

Cartersville outrebounded Calhoun 46-27 in the game, led by JKobe Orr’s 12, Jaylon Pugh’s nine, Daunta Bryan’s seven, Trase Fezzia’s six and JaCorey Johns’ five.

“JKobe, he’s been a beast on the boards,” Tobin said. “He’s really stepped up. Him and JaCorey have done a really good job stepping up and being physical. It’s nice to have those two big bodies.”

The second quarter was when the Canes really pulled away, grabbing four more offensive rebounds to take their first-half total to 10. The rebounding edge, combined with smothering defense, allowed Cartersville to open up a 37-22 lead at halftime.

Calhoun scored five points within the first 30 seconds of the second quarter, but only scored four the rest of the period. Cartersville went on an 18-3 run between 7:30 and 2:00 in the second to pull away at 37-21.

Pugh scored six points during the run, while Perignon Dyer and Isaac Gridley each hit a 3-pointer and Johns scored four points.

While the offensive surge created a big gap, the defense was key during that stretch.

Cartersville was swarming to the ball and nearly every Calhoun shot in the second quarter was contested. The Yellow Jackets shot 26 percent from the field in the first half.

“We really have gotten after it three games in a row,” Tobin said of his team’s defense. “Obviously, we have so much speed out there.”

The game became even more lopsided in the third quarter as Pugh got hot, hitting three jumpers, two of them 3s, in a one-minute stretch to bring Cartersville’s lead to 26 points.

Pugh scored a game-high 18 points, just a day after scoring his 1,000th career point Friday at Chapel Hill. He was honored before Saturday’s game.

The junior is averaging 21.1 points per game.

The announcement of Pugh reaching the milestone came as a pregame surprise.

“When I saw my mom on the court, I was like, ‘I must be getting recognized for something.’ I didn’t know [it was for scoring 1,000] until they announced it,” Pugh said. “It means a lot, honestly. I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates.”

With Pugh resting much of the fourth quarter, it was his teammates who helped the Canes extend the lead to 30 points. Orr, Dyer and Bryan each scored four points in the period to give the game a final of 79-49.

After the game, Tobin was pleased with the 79 points scored and the strong defensive effort, even if it came with Calhoun missing their leading scorer, Chapin Rierson, who is averaging nearly 16 points per game.

“What I like is we’re starting to get a little chemistry out there, a little cohesiveness,” Tobin said. “We still have to do a better job of not throwing it all over the gym (15 turnovers Saturday), but we’re doing a pretty good job of sharing the ball.”

Orr finished with 10 points for a double-double, while Johns and Trase Fezzia each had nine, Bryan had eight and Gridley scored seven in support of Pugh.

Cartersville is now 11-3 and will return to region play Tuesday at home against Troup County. Cartersville currently sits in a three-way tie for second in Region 5-AAAA at 2-1.

“We’re going for that ring,” Pugh said. “It’s a different feeling this year with the team. This team has such a connection and a bond.”