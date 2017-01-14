The 2015 Bartow County football season was a historic one, as the four schools combined to post the best winning percentage since 1983 and three county teams had winning records.

The 2016 season was not as successful, however, as Adairsville, Cass and Woodland all saw a decrease in wins. Bartow County went 33-15 in 2015, but dropped to 21-24 this year.

The graduations of talented senior classes hurt the overall success of Bartow County football teams, but the trend did not reach the doors of Cartersville High. The Canes continued to exceed their own lofty standards by winning a second consecutive state championship, fourth overall, and extending the program’s winning streak to 30 games.

Not only did the Canes shatter their own program record for the longest win streak, but they became one of just 11 teams to put together two consecutive 15-0 seasons and are the 19th team in Georgia high school football history to win 30 straight games.

Cartersville saw a higher level of competition in a new region and with all four non-region opponents ranked at some point this season. In fact, Cartersville played eight teams that were ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications in the final Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll. Still, the Canes managed to score 695 points, which is the fourth-most points scored in a single season in the history of Georgia high school football.

The 77 points scored against then-ranked Troup in the region championship game is a program record, and the 58-7 final score of the state championship game against Thomson was just two points off the record for the most lopsided final in GHSA state championship history.

On top of the single-season records broken, Cartersville also set some records based on the consistency of its program. The 2017 senior class finishes with a 53-3 overall record, two state titles, four region titles and 14 playoff wins, all school records.

In a longer span, Cartersville moved into a tie for 15th in GHSA history with their fourth state title. The program also is just one win shy of sixth on Georgia’s all-time wins list with 655.

Cartersville was ranked 23rd in USA Today’s final national high school football rankings and eighth in the Southeast. The Maxwell computer rankings put Cartersville fourth in the state across all classifications and the MaxPreps computer rankings placed Cartersville fifth.

While the Canes continued to break records, the other three Bartow County football programs took a step back in the win column in 2016.

Adairsville broke its own school record for most points in a season in 2015, but after getting hit hard by graduations, went 3-7 in 2016. The Tigers came just one score away from making the playoffs when a game-10 loss to North Murray on Nov. 4. broke Adairsville’s streak of five consecutive playoff appearances. A sixth would have been a school record.

Adairsville finished 1-3 in the south sub-region of Region 6-AAA, just a year removed from a state-quarterfinal appearance and an 11-2 season.

The Tigers gave up an average of 34 points per game, and went 0-3 in non-region games against Ridgeland, Cass and Model.

The Colonels started off their season much better, beating Adairsville by a score of 34-0, part of three wins in the first four games to start the season. However, Cass would go on a six-game losing streak to end the year and have its playoff hopes dashed.

The GHSA’s realignment did Cass no favors, as the Colonels were placed in the most competitive region in Class 5A. Rome was the state champ, Kell reached the semifinals and Carrollton took Buford down to the wire in the quarterfinals, and all three teams were ranked in the top five of the final Class 5A rankings by the AJC. With the six other teams fighting for the fourth playoff spot out of Region 7, Cass’ losses to East Paulding, Paulding County and Villa Rica ultimately did the team in.

Cass finished with a 3-7 overall record and 2-6 in region after beginning the year 3-1 and 2-0 in region. The Colonels placed seventh in Region 7-AAAAA.

One of Cass’ wins came against Woodland, and the Wildcats had another tough year. Woodland went 0-10 for the second time in the past three seasons, and have one win during that span.

Woodland lost by an average margin of 29 points per game and its closest game was a 13-point loss to East Paulding.

The Wildcats did take strides as the year progressed, though, initiated by a move to the wing-T. After losing by 25 or more points to River Ridge and Rockmart in August, Woodland lost to better teams in Paulding and East Paulding by no more than two scores during games in October. The Wildcats also held fifth-ranked Carrollton scoreless in the second and third quarters.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Trevor Lawrence — Cartersville

It is only fitting that the consensus No. 1 player in the Class of 2018 and a two-time defending state champion quarterback is committed to play for the NCAA national champion. Lawrence committed to Clemson on Dec. 15.

Lawrence lived up to his billing as the top junior in the country every Friday night, putting up big numbers and making impressive plays week in and week out. He finished his junior season with 3,904 passing yards on 250-of-406 attempts and 51 touchdown passes. He passed current Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson for the third-most touchdown passes in a single season in the state of Georgia. He also moved into seventh on the single-season passing yards leader list.

Lawrence took home all-classification player of the year awards from Gatorade, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Georgia Sports Writers Association and USA Today, in addition to being named the Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year.

The decisions to make Lawrence the player of the year on the all-state lists were not complicated, as Lawrence is on pace to become the most prolific passer in Georgia high school football history. He has 10,361 career passing yards, just 2,881 off Watson’s career mark for the most all-time in the state. His 120 touchdowns are just 39 off Watson’s state record for most in a career.

While Lawrence’s overall numbers rank among the best high school quarterbacks ever to play in Georgia, no one game stood out this year above the rest. Instead, the Canes’ signal caller remained remarkably consistent throughout the undefeated run to the state title. He threw less than two touchdown passes just once this year, completed at least 60 percent of his throws in 12 different games, and threw for over 195 yards 14 times.

While Lawrence threw a career-high nine interceptions, he did not have any in the playoffs and the picks he threw in the regular season almost all came with the game in hand. For his career, Lawrence has a 6-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

With four returning offensive linemen returning and three receivers coming back, the final year of Lawrence’s illustrious high school career is primed to be one for the ages.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Trey Creamer — Cartersville

In Cartersville’s pass-heavy attack, the senior running back was as much a presence as a receiver out of the backfield as he was carrying the football.

However, in the final two games of the season, the Canes turned to Creamer to provide balance to the offense. He responded with two 100-yard rushing games, including an 146-yard performance against Mary Persons to help the Canes overcome an early two-touchdown deficit in the state semifinals.

While Creamer had his biggest rushing performances in the playoffs, he was a dual threat out of the backfield all year. He finished with 818 rushing yards on 139 carries (5.9 yards per attempt) and 39 receptions for 566 yards (14.5). His 4.49 speed always made him a threat to take a long run to the house, but he was also effective in short-yardage situations and had 20 rushing touchdowns on the season to go along with his five scores receiving.

He made his greatest impact on Cartersville’s record-breaking offense, but Creamer contributed in all three phases. On defense, he played most of the snaps at cornerback and had four pass breakups, 21 tackles and two tackles for loss. He also averaged 21.4 yards on kickoff returns.

The Minnesota commit was named all-region as a cornerback and all-state by the AJC. He was named second-team all-state by the Georgia Sports Writers Association.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Emmanuel Jones — Woodland

It is not easy to gain recognition on an 0-10 team, but Jones was so spectacular on defense for the Wildcats that he was able to turn heads. He was named all-state by the AJC and was named the Region 7-AAAAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside Georgia commit and Rome state champ Adam Anderson.

Looking at Jones’ stats this season, it is understandable why he attained the accolades he did. The senior middle linebacker had a county-leading 157 tackles, 16 for loss, two sacks, a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He also returned a blocked punt for a 50-yard touchdown.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Jones moved from defensive end to linebacker after Woodland’s first game of the year, and the move freed him up to make big plays and draw the attention of college coaches. He has several Division-I scholarship offers and is currently deciding which school to play for at the next level. The accolades and scholarship offers have come in fast and furious during his senior year, as he didn’t play high school football until his junior year, and only played four games that season due to an illness.

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Avery Showell — Cartersville

Showell transferred to Cartersville from St. Francis for his senior year, and the senior provided a major boost to the Canes’ state title run this season. Showell, along with Creamer, was one of the two two-way players for Cartersville this season and made an impact on both sides of the ball.

As an outside linebacker, he was Cartersville’s most effective pass rusher, an impressive distinction on a defense that recorded 49 sacks for the year. He led the county with 9.5 sacks, adding 69 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He took one of the fumble recoveries back for a touchdown against Central, Carrollton.

On offense, he scored a whopping 17 touchdowns this year, which put him among the state’s leaders. He also was second on the team with 789 receiving yards on 44 catches, an average of almost 18 yards per reception.

Showell announced his presence in his Cartersville debut with a four-sack game against Allatoona and was the team’s leading tackler in the state championship game. Offensively, he had big games in the first two rounds of the state playoffs against Chestatee and Burke County when he had a combined 275 receiving yards and five touchdowns, and would have had more had an 88-yard touchdown reception not been called back due to a penalty.

He also had a kick-return touchdown called back against Sandy Creek, but still managed to average nearly 20 yards per return on kickoffs.

For his efforts, Showell was named first-team all-state by the AJC, GSWA and USA Today, and took home the “Iron Man” award in Region 5-AAAA for the best two-way player.

ALL-COUNTY OFFENSE

Antoine Jefferson — Cartersville

Reflecting back on the season, there is little doubt the state quarterfinal game at Woodward Academy was Cartersville’s toughest test of the year. It was the slimmest margin of victory the Canes had all year, 11 points, and Woodward was within striking distance until late in the fourth quarter. That game also was when Jefferson cemented his place as one of the best receivers in the state when, against a secondary loaded with Division-I athletes, he had 10 receptions for 143 yards and scored on a 3-yard touchdown run.

Jefferson followed up that performance with 85 receiving yards in the state championship game, and finished his senior year with 64 receptions for 904 yards and four touchdowns. As the team’s punt returner, he had a an average of 12.3 yards per return, including a long of 52 and a touchdown.

Against eventual Class 7A state semifinalist Westlake, Jefferson had 108 receiving yards, one again proving the 5-foot-8 slot receiver had a knack for playing his best in big games against top competition. He then set his career high the next week when he had 148 yards receiving with a touchdown against Cedartown.

The senior was named second-team all-state by the GSWA, honorable mention all-state by the AJC, and first-team all-region.

E.J. Turner — Cartersville

Like Jefferson, Turner stepped up when Cartersville needed it the most. The junior receiver had six receptions, 111 yards and two touchdowns against Mary Persons in the state semifinals. It was a breakout game for the talented Turner, and a game the Canes expected when the dynamic playmaker transferred from Alexander.

Turner finished the season with 38 receptions for 635 yards and 10 touchdowns, and was a second-team all-region selection.

Travon Branch — Adairsville

The junior slotback had one of the best two-week stretches in Bartow County this season during Adairsville’s back-to-back wins in late September. He had nearly 300 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in a win over Ringgold. The next week, against Murray County, Branch had 148 yards rushing on seven carries with a touchdown, adding a 39-yard receiving score.

Listed at just 5-foot-4, Branch played bigger than his height and finished the season with 802 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns. 345 of those yards came rushing the ball on 32 carries, 242 yards came on 12 receptions and 215 yards came on eight kick returns.

Branch was named to the second team of Region 6-AAA.

Ethan Belcher — Adairsville

Belcher came out for football for the first time this year, and the junior receiver became the team’s top deep threat by the second half of the season. Like Branch, Belcher put together an impressive two-week stretch with the Tigers fighting for a playoff berth. He had a Bartow season-high 194 receiving yards in a game at Bremen, and then followed it up with two long touchdown catches the next week in a win against Haralson County to help keep his team alive in the postseason chase.

Belcher was named second-team all-region after he accumulated 587 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 27 receptions, despite missing two games due to injury.

Terry Berdin — Cass

A state qualifier in the 100-meter dash, Berdin is often the fastest player on the field. The junior slotback displayed that speed on some big plays this year for the Colonels, and averaged over 10 yards per touch. He had 307 rushing yards on 32 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) with three touchdowns, including a 64-yard touchdown run against eventual state-semifinalist Kell.

In the passing game, Berdin caught 18 passes for 197 yards with four touchdowns.

Dalen Curtis — Cartersville

Curtis didn’t finish out his junior season at Cartersville, but came back to the team as a senior and was a first-team all-region selection. The senior center was not very big—5-foot-8, 220 pounds—but that did not stop him from pancaking Woodward Academy’s 285-pound defensive tackle or Westlake’s 270-pound nose guard.

Curtis also was an important asset on Cartersville’s oft-used screen passes, as his athleticism allowed him to get out in front and block downfield for Creamer.

Seven Richards — Cass

Richards is the favorite to win the heavyweight state championship in wrestling this season, and he showcased his impressive size and athleticism every game at left guard for the Colonels. Richards, at 260 pounds, used his size to record an 83 percent blocking grade. His athleticism also allowed him to pull from his guard position and create holes in the run game.

“He’s probably as athletic of a big man as I’ve coached in 20 years,” Cass head coach Bobby Hughes raved about Richards. “He’s just extremely agile, explosive, dominant at the point of attack. His highlight tape is just a culmination of just one pancake block after another.”

Nick Root — Cartersville

The junior right tackle has one of the most important tasks on the field in protecting Lawrence. Root filled that role admirably by using his nasty demeanor to make his second consecutive all-region team.

Root will be the most experienced returner on a offensive line group that brings back four starters next season as the Canes seek a three-peat.

Jeb Simerly — Adairsville

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Simerly carries the distinction of being the biggest starter in the county. He also is one of the best offensive lineman and has played three positions across the front in his career as a three-year starter.

Simerly was moved from left tackle to center early in the year to help solidify Adairsville’s snaps back to the quarterback, but, regardless of the position, he was a leader on and off the field for the Tigers.

Despite missing a couple of games and battling ankle injuries all season, Simerly had an average blocking grade of 85 and led the team with three pancakes per game.

Bryce Wilkins — Cartersville

Cartersville kept the right side of its line intact from its 2015 state-championship season, which meant Wilkins once again played a pivotal role in earning the Canes a ring. In his second year as a starter, Wilkins was named second-team all-region and had some key blocks in the pass game, stonewalling rushers and allowing Lawrence to step up in the pocket.

Jonathan Cruz — Cartersville

Cruz is one of the best junior kickers in the country, as evidenced by his No. 2 ranking, according to the National Camp Series. He showed why every Friday night by booming extra points out of stadiums or sending each kickoff into the end zone for a touchback.

On a few occasions this year, Cartersville’s secret weapon was deployed on field goal attempts, and Cruz almost always impressed in those opportunities. In the state championship game, Cruz hit field goals of 50, 41 and 37 yards, combined with his extra points to outscore Thomson by himself, 16-7.

His most impressive kick didn’t event count, as he hit a 51-yard field goal in the state quarterfinals that was called back after a roughing the holder penalty. With his holder getting leveled immediately after the kick and even after a bad snap, Cruz left little doubt as he drilled the big kick.

For the season, Cruz went 10-of-14 on field goals, 75-of-76 on extra points and sent 78 touchbacks into the end zone. He also took over punting duties this year and averaged almost 39 per punt.

Cruz was named the Region 5-AAAA Special Teams Player of the year.

ALL-COUNTY DEFENSE

Darian Poellnitz — Cartersville

The 260-pound Poellnitz is one of Cartersville’s top producers in the weight room, and he was a major strength of the Canes’ defensive line as a junior.

Poellnitz provided solid numbers across the board, registering 71 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup.

He was named first-team all-region for the second year in a row and is primed for a big senior year as a leader on Cartersville’s defense.

Chance Scrutchins — Cass

Scrutchins dealt with a great personal tragedy over the summer, as his younger brother, Christian, died at the age of 17. It was an emotional season for the senior defensive end, but while dealing with the loss, Scrutchins remained the leader of a young Colonels team.

Not only did Scrutchins lead the way for Cass off the field, but he was the most disruptive force on the team’s defense. He led the county with 22 tackles for loss, adding 51 tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Scrutchins was a second-team all-region selection.

Torrian Scrutchins — Cartersville

While Scrutchins’ numbers were impressive—37 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles—his value to the Canes could not be measured in numbers. As Cartersville’s nose guard in its three-man defensive front, Scrutchins wreaked havoc in the opposition’s backfield, allowing the Canes’ linebackers to come up and make tackles.

The region coaches recognized that impact and named Scrutchins the Region 5-AAAA Defensive Player of the Year. He continued to rack up the accolades when he was named all-state by both the AJC and GSWA.

Brandon Wade — Cartersville

Wade contributed one of the biggest plays of the year when he forced a fumble against Mary Persons in Cartersville territory with the Canes trailing by two touchdowns. The forced fumble turned the game around and allowed Cartersville to come back and reach the state championship game.

While that play sticks out, the 260-pound Wade was an immovable force at defensive end all season for Cartersville. He had 61 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in a first-team all-region senior year.

Tripp Breeden — Cass

When Cass won this year, it was largely due to their defense, as opponents scored an average of less than a touchdown per game in the Colonels’ wins. Breeden was the leader of that defense, consistently stopping ballcarriers in their tracks with his impressive strength and instincts toward attacking the line of scrimmage. He recorded 97 tackles on the year, 16 for loss, with 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

He brought one fumble 50 yards back for a touchdown against Woodland, forced two fumbles against Sonoraville and had 2.5 sacks against Hiram, besides his regular high tackle totals.

He was named second-team all-region.

Sean Holton — Cartersville

Holton started as a junior in Cartersville’s 2015 state championship, but took on a much larger role as a senior in 2016. He racked up the tackles as a steady force at middle linebacker for the Canes and made some big plays over the course of the season. He had 102 tackles on the year, nine for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, an interception and two pass breakups.

Holton had a big game against Westlake, contributing to both goal line stops in the game, including forcing a fumble at the 1-yard line. Later in the season, he had a critical forced fumble against Sandy Creek.

The senior has multiple Division-I scholarship offers and was a first-team all-region selection.

Trevor Lowe — Cartersville

The senior Furman commit transferred from Cass after starting at quarterback his first three seasons with the Colonels. Despite a drastic change in position, Lowe took to the outside linebacker position like he had played there his whole career. He filled up the stat sheet in every category, and was particularly effective batting passes down near the line of scrimmage, registering nine pass breakups on the season.

After missing the first game of the year due to injury, he went on to record 59 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and had an interception in the state semifinal against Mary Persons.

In the region championship against Troup County, Lowe had a career game. He returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown, had seven tackles, forced a fumble, had two sacks and batted down a pass while rushing the quarterback.

He also was a first-team all-region selection.

Nyvin Nelson — Cartersville

Along with Holton, Nelson was a missile flying in to make tackles on ballcarriers in the hole. He had a combined 21 tackles in the second round and quarterfinals of the state playoffs.

The junior middle linebacker created several big turnovers for the Canes this year as well. He recovered a fumble against Allatoona, forced a fumble against Troup and picked off a pass against Woodward Academy.

He finished the season with 95 tackles, seven for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

He was a second-team all-region selection.

Xavior Coaxum — Cartersville

The senior free safety did a little bit of everything for the Canes and was one of their most consistent and valuable defensive players. He made 84 tackles, third on the team, and had 12 pass breakups, leading the team. He had an interception and forced a fumble against Thomson, and also added a fumble recovery and a sack on the year.

The 5-foot-6 Coaxum was a reliable tackler, often bringing down a ballcarrier as the last line of defense to prevent a big run.

Coaxum was a first-team all-region selection.

Trase Fezzia — Cartersville

When the ball was in Fezzia’s hands, the play was probably going to result in a touchdown. He had three interceptions on the year and brought two back for touchdowns, and was tackled at the 1-yard line on the third. He recovered one fumble and brought it back 60 yards for a touchdown against Thomson in the state championship game. As a receiver, he had eight receptions and scored three touchdowns in part-time duty on offense.

He also was Cartersville’s top kick returner, registering an average of 25.8 yards per return.

Fezzia’s most important duty was as a cornerback, though, and he contributed six pass breakups along with 45 tackles on the season.

The senior was a first-team all-region selection.

HONORABLE MENTION: Adairsville — Mason Boswell, Bryce Burgess, Dakota Hughes, Devon Isaac, Denzel Pitt, Jacob Potter, Roger Redd, Maddox Teems; Cartersville — Alex Corrigan, T.J. Horton, JKobe Orr, Carson Murray, Evan Williams, Demetrious Winters; Cass — Thomas Gilliam, Cameron Gonyea, Ben Hall, Derrick Maxwell, Austin Mays, DeMarco Moore, Macland Shay, Jaylon Stubbs, Laizon West, Jacob Wilson; Woodland — Justice Carter, Cody Costlow, Kaemon Echols, Hunter Hardin, Titus Jones, Ant Lester, Noah Ludy.