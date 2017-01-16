The Atlanta Falcons are headed to the NFC championship game for just the fourth time in their 51-year history, and Adairsville native Vic Beasley Jr. is a major reason why.

The 2016 NFL sack and forced fumble leader has been selected a Pro Bowl starter, but his team is one win away from Beasley playing in the Super Bowl instead. The Falcons will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 3 p.m. in one final game at the Georgia Dome.

The Falcons advanced by defeating the Seattle Seahawks Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round at home by a score of 36-20. While Beasley did not have a sack in the game, he was influential in the outcome with four quarterback hurries in 22 pass rushing attempts. Beasley added two tackles in the game.

In college basketball action, A.J. Mosby scored in double figures in each of Alcorn State’s three games last week, while his former Cartersville teammate, Corey Tobin, has broken into the starting lineup for Reinhardt and averaged three 3-pointers per game last week.

BASKETBALL

Sydney Boyd (Brewton-Parker So., Woodland) — Boyd came off the bench and played 20 minutes Thursday in an 84-69 loss to Faulkner. Boyd went 0-for-10 from the field, but 6-for-6 from the free throw line for six points. She added three rebounds, one assist and two steals in the game.

Boyd has played in nine games this year, started six, and is averaging 6.3 points in 17.1 minutes per game with 3.1 rebounds.

Emmanuel Holloway (UU Korihait Uusikaupunki (Finland Korisliiga ), Woodland) — Holloway logged 30 minutes and scored 12 points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from 3-point in an 81-63 loss to the Helsinki Seagulls Wednesday. Holloway also had three rebounds, an assist and a block in the game.

He is now averaging 13.6 points per game, which leads the team. He also is averaging 1.7 steals, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 28.6 minutes, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free throw line. Korihait is in last place in the Finland Korisliiga with a 4-15 record.

A.J. Mosby (Alcorn State Jr., Cartersville) — Mosby had his best week since joining Alcorn State as he has scored in double figures in his last three games since Jan. 9. Against Grambling, he scored 16 points on extremely efficient shooting (3-for-5 FG, 7-9 FT, 3-for-4 from 3). He also had two steals, four rebounds and just one turnover in 31 minutes. Two days later, Mosby again shot over 50 percent from the field, 4-of-7, and scored 11 points in 31 minutes with one assist, one steal and three rebounds. On Saturday, Mosby scored 15 points with eight rebounds, four assists and just one turnover in 27 minutes of action.

Mosby is now averaging 8.4 points in 27.8 minutes per game and has started all 16 games. He is averaging 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Adrian Rogers (Malbus Oresund Malmo (Swedish Basketligan), Cartersville native) — Rogers played one game and scored 13 points in 32 minutes of action in a 97-58 loss to Uppsaia on Jan. 10. Rogers added four rebounds and a block.

Rogers is leading Malbus with 16.1 points and 33.5 minutes in 16 games. He is shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from the field with four rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Darius Thrower (Truett-McConnell Fr., Excel) — Thrower saw two minutes of action on Jan. 11 at Union in an 87-65 loss. Thrower has played 15 minutes in nine games during his freshman year and has hit a 3-pointer.

Corey Tobin (Reinhardt Jr., Cartersville) — Tobin has broken into the starting lineup for Reinhardt and started all three games last week, his first three starts of the year. He continued his recent strong play and made a total of nine threes in those three starts. He hit one 3 and added three assists and three steals in an 89-88 loss at Truett-McConnell on Jan. 8. He then made 4-of-7 3-pointers for 12 points, adding five rebounds, an assist and two steals in 24 minutes of an 110-82 win over Milligan on Jan. 11. On Saturday, Tobin hit 4-of-10 3s on his way to 14 points in 24 minutes with seven rebounds and an assist in an 82-80 win over Bryan College.

Tobin is now averaging 6.8 points in 14 game and 18.6 minutes per game. He has hit 28 3-pointers and is shooting 38.4 percent from behind the arc. He also is averaging 3.2 rebounds, one assist and one steal per game.

Carrod Watson (North Georgia Fr., Woodland) — Watson played 13 minutes and scored a basket with three rebounds and three blocks in an 84-72 win over Francis Marion on Jan. 14. Watson then played four minutes and went 0-for-2 from the field with one rebound and one block in a 89-71 loss to UNC Pembroke Monday.

Watson has now seen action in four games this year and has played a total of 36 minutes with seven points, five blocks and 10 rebounds.

Hakeem Winters (Point So., Cartersville) — Point lost all three games last week, but Winters started and played at least 28 minutes in each. He scored eight points in 38 minutes with 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in a 94-86 loss to Milligan on Jan. 9. Two days later in an 84-60 loss to Montreat, Winters scored eight points in 30 minutes with six rebounds, one block and one steal. On Saturday in a 90-73 loss to Bluefield, Winters scored two points and grabbed six rebounds with one steal in 28 minutes of action.

Winters has now played in 17 games and started 10. He is averaging 7.8 points in 24.1 minutes per game with five rebounds.

SWIM

Elise Hart (Air Force Jr., Cartersville) — Hart swam the third leg of the first-place Air Force 200-yard medley relay team Saturday in a home meet. Air Force placed first in the event out of eight teams. Hart swam her leg in 24.95 seconds. Hart also finished third out of 16 swimmers in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 27.44 seconds.

WRESTLING

Evan Cole (Cumberland Jr., Cartersville) — Cole lost a 16-8 decision at 149 pounds to No. 14 Lindsey Wilson in a duals match Wednesday as Cumberland lost 25-13. In a pair of duals at No. 19 Southeastern Saturday, Cole defeated No. 10 Adrian Hughes with a 9-1 major decision as Cumberland won 23-13.

Sammy Rosario (Cumberland Sr., Cass) — Rosario won his match with a pin at 133 pounds in a duals match Wednesday as Cumberland lost 25-13. In a pair of duals at No. 19 Southeastern Saturday, Rosario won by a 14-3 major decision in helping Cumberland win the dual over Southeastern, 23-13. He then helped Cumberland beat Ouachita Baptist 27-15 when he pinned his opponent. Rosario is ranked No. 5 in the country for the 133-pound weight class.