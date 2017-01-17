Jaylen Ballard missed a jump hook with six seconds left in overtime, and the Woodland Wildcats lost an agonizingly close game at home to Paulding County Tuesday, 60-57.

“I hate going into the locker room and telling them we played good and then we lose,” Woodland coach Colman Roberts said.

The Wildcats (1-12, 0-8) fought back from a four-point deficit after three quarters with a stellar defensive effort in the fourth, but gave up 10 points in overtime.

Ballard, who finished with 11 points, had a chance to tie it at 68 after being fouled while making a layup with 34.9 seconds left, but missed the free throw. After Paulding’s Shihem Mitchell missed the front end of a 1-and-1 to give Woodland another chance, Ballard got the ball on the left block and drove to the middle, but Paulding’s defense was strong and the shot was no good.

Paulding’s Mike Seymour then hit two free throws with three seconds left for the final margin.

It was a rematch between the two teams after Woodland had lost 85-67 at Paulding in their fourth game of the season, and this one was much closer.

Justice Carter, who finished with 10 points and a team-high six rebounds and four assists for Woodland, poured in seven points in the first quarter. Paulding was right there with the Wildcats, though, and ended the period ahead 16-14.

The Patriots then scored the first six points of the second to take a 22-14 lead, and it looked like another solid start by Woodland was fizzling into a blowout.

But this time, the Wildcats stormed back, taking a 23-22 lead on a jumper by Justice Hayes, who had nine of his 19 points in the second quarter. He added five rebounds and five steals in the game.

The momentum kept going for Woodland, as the Wildcats went into halftime with a 29-27 lead.

“It was a major improvement from the last time we played them,” Roberts said. “I’m proud of the guys.”

Paulding came out bombing in the third quarter and quickly took the lead back. The Patriots’ Vance Anderson hit a tough stepback jumper and then found Tyron Summerour for a 3 to put his team back into the lead.

Woodland spent the rest of the third quarter and most of the fourth trying to claw its way back into the game, but Paulding always had an answer. After the Wildcats closed to 39-38 midway through the third, Anderson found Mitchell for a 3 to push the lead back to four.

That was the margin at the end of the third quarter as well, with the Patriots leading 47-43.

After giving up 20 points in the third, Woodland flipped a switch on defense, surrendering just three points over the entire fourth quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense wasn’t hitting on all cylinders either, but Woodland made just enough shots.

Ballard scored to tie it at 50 with just under four minutes left, and then Paulding went into freeze mode.

A Patriot guard stood unmoving with the ball in his hands for the next two-plus minutes as they looked to take the last shot, but Woodland finally turned up the pressure and forced a miss with 49.4 seconds left.

A tie-up with the arrow pointing Paulding’s way gave the Patriots the ball right back, but Seymour missed a tough runner in the lane with under five seconds left and Trevor Knowles was no good with the heave from three-quarters court for Woodland, sending the game to overtime.

Hunter Johnson, who finished with eight points for the Wildcats, sank a 3 on the first possession of the extra period, but Paulding’s Josh Broughton came right back with back-to-back 3s of his own for a 56-53 lead.

Ballard scored two tough buckets inside as Woodland tried to come back, but Paulding matched at the other end and Ballard couldn’t convert either of his chances with time running down.

Still, it was an agonizingly hopeful loss for Woodland, as the Wildcats played toe-to-toe with a team that had run them off the court five weeks earlier.

“I tried to tell them to look at the big picture and that’s, come [region] tournament time, we want to be playing the best we can play,” Roberts said.