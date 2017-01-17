The Cartersville High boys basketball team trailed at halftime, but big second halves from Jaylon Pugh and T.J. Horton allowed the Canes to pull out a 60-51 home region win over Troup County.

“It was close the whole game. ... They had a good squad,” Cartersville head coach Mike Tobin said of Troup. “I’m glad to get out of there with the W.”

A game that featured a poor shooting first half changed trajectory when Pugh scored 16 of his game-high 29 points in the second half, and Horton scored all of his 15 over the final two quarters.

Cartersville went 11-for-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help pull out the victory after trailing by six points at the end of the first half and entering the fourth quarter tied.

Pugh scored all six of Cartersville’s points in the first quarter and Cartersville trailed 11-6. Pugh then scored seven of Cartersville’s 12 points in the second quarter, and the Canes went into halftime down by a score of 24-18.

“The first half, we just struggled scoring,” Tobin said. “We had a lot of trouble putting the ball in the hole. They have two long, strong kids. They changed our shots and we didn’t quite have the same energy we had last Saturday [a 30-point win over then-ranked Calhoun].”

Cartersville went back to its high-scoring ways in the third quarter when Pugh and Horton combined to score 13 of Cartersville’s 15 points in the period to tie the game at 34 entering the fourth.

In the fourth, Pugh went 6-for-6 from the free throw line and Horton scored eight points to take control of the game late.

“They got real aggressive,” Tobin said of Pugh and Horton in the second half. “Both [teams] ended up in the double bonus, but we were shooting in the double bonus with maybe four minutes left in the game.”

Cartersville is now 12-3 overall and 3-1 in region play. The Canes will return to action Friday at home against Cedartown.