The Woodland Lady Wildcats went ice-cold in the third quarter Tuesday to lose 37-28 at home to Paulding County.

Lexie Robinson had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Lady ’Cats (0-12, 0-7), which won two of the four quarters but were outscored 12-3 in the third. That nine-point margin proved to be the difference.

“We just struggled,” Woodland coach Kyle Morgan said about the fateful third. “It’s frustrating. I feel for the girls. There are moments where we look pretty good, like we have a chance, but we have an inability to play consistently, mentally and physically, for the entire game.”

Carli Clymer, who finished with 10 points and eight rebounds, started off hot for Woodland with five points in the first quarter, but Paulding ended the period up 12-9.

The second quarter was one of the best Woodland has played all year. Clymer hit a 3 before Robinson snatched an offensive rebound, dribbled out behind the 3-point line, and dropped in a long-range bomb of her own.

That gave Woodland a 19-17 lead with just over a minute left in the quarter, but Paulding struck back with two quick buckets to take a 21-19 lead at halftime.

“We did not close the half very well, and then unfortunately I think there was some carryover with that into the third quarter,” Morgan said.

A free throw and a layup, both by Robinson, were the only points the Lady Wildcats could muster in the quarter.

Down 33-22 after three quarters, Woodland kept battling, holding Paulding to just four points in the fourth, but the big scoring run never quite materialized as the Lady Wildcats fell.

“We did make a run there at the end, but it was a little too late,” said Morgan, whose team is still looking for its first win of the season.

They’ll try again today at 6 p.m. when they travel to Kell to take on the Lady Longhorns.