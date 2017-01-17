Cass boys 61, East Paulding 52

A steady, balanced attack for the Cass High boys basketball team allowed the Colonels to take a 61-52 region road victory Tuesday night over East Paulding.

Missing leading scorer C.J. Bennett for the third consecutive game, Cass featured five players scoring at least nine points, including Jacquez Milles’ 16, Ian Whittington’s 14, Jake Collum and

Ashton Burley’s 10 and Mark Chester’s nine.

Cass led 18-13 after the first quarter, and 10 points from Milles in the second quarter helped the Colonels open up a 34-25 lead at halftime.

The second half resulted in a standstill, with each team scoring 14 points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth.

The evenly-played second half was fine for Cass, though, which improves to 13-5 overall and 8-2 in region play with the win.

The Colonels return to action Friday at Kell.

Adairsville boys 82, Pickens 76

Ronald Hardin and Hunter Hice each scored 20 points to lead the Adairsville High boys basketball team to a 82-76 win over Pickens Tuesday night at Adairsville High.

After being outscored 18-9 in the first quarter, Adairsville turned up its offense and scored 27, 24 and 22 points in the final three quarters. Adairsville made 24 of its 32 free throw attempts in the game, by far its highest total from the free throw line this season.

Pickens scored a normally solid 14 points in the second quarter, but Adairsville’s offensive surge gave the Tigers a 36-32 lead at the half.

Hice then scored nine points in the third quarter and Hardin scored seven in the fourth to stave off a comeback attempt.