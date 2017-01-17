Cass girls 64, East Paulding 43

The Cass High girls basketball team entered this week on a hot streak, having won eight of its last nine games. Meanwhile, East Paulding has barely avoided the basement of the region standings with a 3-16 overall record.

As a result, Tuesday’s game played out as expected for the Lady Colonels in Dallas, as they rolled over East Paulding by a score of 64-43.

A high-scoring first quarter saw Cass take a 23-16 lead. The defense then buckled down in the second period, allowing the Lady Colonels to separate for a 46-25 lead at halftime.

With a big second-half lead, Cass was able to cruise to the victory behind Sharia Wade’s career-high 17 points.

Chanel Clemmons added 13 points for Cass and Jana Morning and Payton Stoddard each had eight as the Lady Colonels improved to 13-4 and 7-3 in Region 7-AAAAA.

Cass has now won nine of its last 10 and will look to keep its hot streak alive Friday in another region game at Kell.

Troup County 59, Cartersville girls 36

Troup County’s pressure defense was too much for the Cartersville High girls basketball team Tuesday night.

The Lady Canes committed 22 turnovers and Troup was able to capitalize by beating the Lady Canes 59-36.

“Our problem was been what it has been all year, and that’s offensively,” Cartersville head coach Cindy Moore said. “You can’t score in the 30s and win.”

Cartersville played a strong game Saturday against Calhoun, which moved up to No. 5 in the latest Class 3A state rankings.

Cartersville only lost by eight to Calhoun, but couldn’t turn that positive momentum over into a strong showing on Tuesday.

The Lady Canes hung with Troup for the first quarter and trailed 11-7, but Troup began to pull away in the second quarter for a 29-17 halftime lead, and that’s when the turnovers began to hurt Cartersville.

“Midway through the second quarter, it started slipping away from us. I didn’t think our decision making was very good. Our decision making was there, but it just wasn’t quick enough,” Moore said. “We would see it, but it was too late. And then again, when you start getting down double digits, you can see our confidence level start sinking.”

Troup had some quick guards, and penetration plus transition baskets off of turnovers helped Troup’s lead grow to 20 points after three quarters.

“Credit Troup, I know they’re a top-15 team,” Moore said. “They had a big girl inside that blocked some shots, and I think that took some confidence away from us. They obviously have quickness with their guard play.”

Madison McKinney led the way for Cartersville with 11 points, including her 750th career point.

Cartersville is now 6-10 overall and 0-4 in region play.

The Lady Canes will next play Cedartown at home on Friday. Cedartown won by two points in the two teams’ earlier meeting this year on a last-second shot.

Christian Heritage 55, Excel girls 32

The GHSA Class A power ratings were released Tuesday, the first of the year, and the Excel girls basketball team found out it is ranked 23rd.

Twenty-four teams make the state tournament, so the Excel girls are on the bubble, and Tuesday’s game won’t help matters, as the Lady Eagles took a 55-32 loss at Christian Heritage.

A five-point Christian Heritage lead became a 14-point lead in the second quarter. Any hopes for an Excel comeback were then washed away in an 18-7 third quarter by Christian Heritage.

Excel struggled for points in the game, and made just 12 field goals over the course of the 32-minute contest.

Rylie Boston was the leading scorer for Excel with 11, followed by Kalli Beth Scheff with seven points and Whitney Harris with six.

The loss breaks a three-game win streak for Excel, and the Lady Eagles are now 8-4 overall and 4-2 in region.

They will return to the court Friday for a home region game against Mount Zion.

Pickens 69, Adairsville girls 52

A hot-shooting Pickens High girls basketball team put up a crooked number Tuesday night at Adairsville, and the Lady Tigers were unable to keep pace as they fell by a score of 69-52.

Pickens hit eight 3-pointers in the game, five in the first half, and Adairsville fell behind early.

Adairsville’s Josie Summerville did her best to keep her team in the game by scoring eight points in the first quarter, but eight different Pickens players scored as the well-balanced Lady Dragons’ attack went out to a 35-26 halftime lead.

The third quarter saw much of the same from Pickens’ offense, but Adairsville’s shooters went cold.

The Lady Tigers scored just seven points in the third quarter and went down by a score of 51-33 entering the fourth quarter.

Summerville finished with a game-high 19 points, while Havyn Isaac scored 14 and Chloe Powell added 10 for Adairsville.

The Lady Tigers are now 6-12 overall and next take on Bremen at home on Friday.