RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE

Cartersville junior receiver E.J. Turner runs away from a Thomson defender during the state championship game on Dec. 10 at the Georgia Dome. On Wednesday, Turner received his first college football scholarship offer from Kansas State. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Cartersville wide receiver E.J. Turner had been drawing interest from college programs after a big season in which he helped the Canes to the state championship.

However, he was not expecting to pick up his first scholarship offer so soon, and that made it all the more surprising and exciting when Kansas State receivers coach Andre Coleman informed Turner that he received an offer from the Wildcats on Tuesday.

“I was really excited, very surprised. I couldn’t believe it at first,” Turner said. “I felt like I was getting some interest, but I didn’t know what day it would be. I thought it would be later on, like in spring, but it came earlier than I expected.”

Not only was the offer from Kansas State Turner’s first, but it comes from a power-5 program in the Big 12.

“It’s good, especially for the first one,” Turner said. “As big as that school is for my first offer, I thank them a lot for offering me.”

Turner said he has spoken to Minnesota, but Syracuse is the school to have the most contact with him besides Kansas State. With interest from colleges already, Turner expects to pick up more offers come spring.

The 6-foot-1 receiver had 38 receptions for 635 yards and 10 touchdowns in 14 games as a junior after transferring last year from Alexander. He played a major role in Cartersville’s comeback win over Mary Persons when he had six receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

He is primed for a breakout senior year and had the most receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns of any of Cartersville’s receivers who are returning for next season.

“Just working on my routes, working on my hands, getting stronger and getting mentally tough,” he said of the work he has been putting in this offseason.

The final NCAA football recruiting contact period of the cycle opened last Thursday, and several college coaches have come through the doors of Cartersville High for visits since. Besides Kansas State, other FBS schools who have visited the Canes over the last week have included Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Minnesota, Rutgers, Tennessee and Wake Forest, among others.