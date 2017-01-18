Woodland ran into a sprinting, pressing, leaping buzzsaw Wednesday, as an athletic Kell team nearly hit the century mark on the Wildcats (1-13, 0-9) in a 98-66 win.

“Golly, we were just running crazy,” Woodland coach Colman Roberts said about the breakneck pace of the game. “It seemed like they were running and jumping at halfcourt, and we just couldn’t get anything. We were scrambling all night long.”

Woodland’s Justice Carter led all scorers with 27 points, but he and his teammates couldn’t keep up with the Longhorns.

Twelve out of 13 players on Kell’s roster scored, with 10 scoring more than one basket and five in double figures, led by Demetris Page’s 17.

The Longhorns jumped out to a 25-9 lead after one quarter despite Carter’s seven points.

The 5foot-7 sophomore used his stop-and-go game to frustrate Kell’s much taller players inside, earning repeated free throws and open layups after a pump fake or pivot opened a lane to the basket.

“He played great tonight,” Roberts said. “He’s been doing a good job, so I’m proud of him.”

He scored 10 more points in the second and Trevor Knowles, who finished with seven points and four rebounds, chipped in five in a 22-point quarter for the Wildcats, but the Kell juggernaut was unstoppable.

The Longhorns scored 29 in the quarter to take a 54-31 halftime lead. They scored inside with Caelon Ball and Cameron Marshall (12 points each), outside with Savvon Delgado (14) or Page, and on the fast break with C.J. Henderson (10) or Jahwan Smith (7).

Kell went up 79-53 after three quarters despite Justice Hayes scoring nine of his 12 points in the quarter for Woodland. And, from there, the only drama was whether the Longhorns would hit 100.

JV player D.J. Robinson had a big block with Kell sitting on 98 and under 30 seconds left to make sure they didn’t, and Charles Norman hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to add another late highlight, but that was irrelevant comfort for Woodland.

The Wildcats will try to get a more tangible result Friday at home against Villa Rica. That game starts at 7:30 p.m.

“They play kind of the same tempo that Kell does, so we have a lot of work to do,” Roberts said.